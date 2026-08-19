Recognise Celeste in Coronation Street? Frances Barber is a very familiar face

Coronation Street has welcomed Celeste to the cobbles, with Frances Barber making her debut in the soap tonight.

The mystery newcomer turned up at Dev and Bernie’s door, but it was Todd who eventually found himself dealing with her. Celeste explained that she wanted to arrange a funeral and suggested they discuss it over a drink.

For TV viewers, there is a very good chance Celeste’s face looked familiar. Frances Barber has enjoyed a huge career spanning 47 years, with roles across theatre, film and television.

So where exactly do you know her from?

Celeste and Todd strike up a friendship (Credit: ITV)

Celeste joins Coronation Street

Tonight (Wednesday August 19), Celeste knocked on Dev and Bernie’s door. Glenda and Todd spotted her, though, and told her they were out.

Later, Todd was locking up the funeral parlour when Celeste appeared looking to organise a funeral. She persuaded him to get things started over a drink at the Rovers.

On Thursday (August 20), Celeste returns to make the funeral arrangements properly. Then comes the shock revelation: the funeral is actually her own, as she tells Todd she has just six weeks left to live. The pair set about planning a Dolly-Parton-themed service complete with all the extras.

Next week, Bernie returns and is far from happy to see Celeste. It soon emerges that Celeste is the twin sister of Bernie’s mum, making her Bernie’s aunt.

Todd tells Bernie that Celeste only has weeks left and urges her to put the past behind them before she runs out of time.

But whatever happened between Celeste and Bernie’s mum has clearly left a lasting mark. Bernie refuses to reconnect, while Todd and Celeste strike up an unlikely friendship. When Celeste’s health takes a turn for the worse, Todd begs Bernie to go and see her.

Bernie later opens up to Dev about the huge rift between her mum and Celeste. So what exactly happened between the sisters? And why can’t Bernie bring herself to forgive her?

Frances Barber is very well-known (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who plays Celeste in Coronation Street?

Celeste is played by actress Frances Barber, who was born in Wolverhampton on May 13 1968. In 2006, she received an honorary fellowship from the University of Wolverhampton.

Her career has included numerous theatre productions, with Olivier Award nominations for her performances in Camille in 1985 and Uncle Vanya in 1997.

Frances has also appeared on the big screen, including three films alongside Hollywood actor Gary Oldman. Her most recent film, released in 2025, was A Hand to Hold, while another film, Virginia Woolf’s Night and Day, is due out this year.

Frances was in Inspector Morse with John Thaw (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Frances Barber and her multiple television roles

There’s a very good chance you’ve spotted Frances Barber on your screen before. Her first TV role was in the 1988 television film Twelfth Night, before she went on to appear in Red Dwarf, Inspector Morse, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Murder Most Horrid, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and My Family, among others.

Her other notable TV credits include The Royal, Doctor Who, Midsommer Murders, New Tricks, Hustle, Friday Night Dinner, Silk and ITV comedy favourite Benidorm.

In 2019, she appeared in Casualty, before appearing in popular show Inside No.9 in 2023.

More recently, between 2022 and 2025, Frances starred as Olivia Arnold in Acorn TV’s The Chelsea Detective.

Celeste has arrived in Weatherfield, but how long will she be staying? (Credit: ITV)

How long will Frances Barber appear in Coronation Street as Celeste?

There has been no confirmation of exactly how long Frances will remain in Corrie.

However, with Celeste revealing that she only has six weeks to live and already planning her own funeral, it certainly seems her time on the cobbles could be heartbreakingly short.

Will she make up with Bernie before she dies? And how will Bernie cope once her aunt has gone?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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