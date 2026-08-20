John Grimes has confirmed that he and girlfriend Sarah Carragher remain happily together after rekindling their romance on Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

The Jedward singer usually keeps his relationships out of the spotlight. However, John’s reunion with former flame Sarah Carragher brought their romance into public view.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, John said: “Yes! We are really happy.

“It has been such a good time for us and we’re just enjoying it. We love a good date day, getting out and doing things together. Life is about taking a leap of faith and that is what we did on the show and it paid off.”

John and Sarah do not currently plan to move in together. Instead, the couple are enjoying their relationship without rushing towards another milestone.

The singer added: “We’re just happy and taking it one day at a time. We’re making memories. That is what matters. Everything else will fall into place.”

John and Sarah’s relationship was showcased on Celebrity Ex on the Beach (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Grimes on keeping his relationships private with girlfriend

The update offers a rare insight into John’s romantic life. Before appearing on Celebrity Ex On The Beach, he had not publicly discussed his relationship with Sarah.

John has previously explained that he prefers to keep his private life separate from his career. He rose to fame alongside his twin brother, Edward Grimes, on The X Factor in 2009. The pair have remained in the public eye as Jedward ever since.

John introduced Sarah on Jedward’s official Instagram account in March. However, The Sun noted that she had not appeared in later pictures on the account. That left fans unsure about the couple’s relationship status until his latest update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Paul Grimes (@officialjohngrimes)

Celebrity Ex On The Beach reunion with Sarah Carragher

Sarah entered the Tenerife villa as John’s former flame during Celebrity Ex On The Beach. The pair quickly reconnected, with John telling her on the programme: “No one really ever came close to what we had.”

John has now described taking part in the reality programme as a new “challenge”. He also said he felt glad that the experience had worked out for him and Sarah.

Reflecting on what his time apart from Sarah taught him, John explained that people sometimes need to accept uncertainty and put themselves out there.

He said: “Life is all about taking a chance. You do not always know what the outcome is going to be but you go for it anyway.”

John then described his willingness to embrace new challenges, whether in his personal life or elsewhere.

He told The Sun: “We are always up for a challenge. Whether that’s riding a 14 loop rollercoaster or going on a tv show and putting your heart on the line.

“Life is short and you have to be brave.”

For now, John and Sarah appear content to enjoy their rekindled romance at their own pace. As he put it, the couple are taking their relationship “one day at a time” and concentrating on making memories together.

Read more: Inside Jedward’s dating history as John goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

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