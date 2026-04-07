Inside Jedward’s dating history as John goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

Irish duo Jedward, made up of twin brothers John and Edward Grimes, might be private about their love life; however, they have still opened up about their dating history and girlfriends.

Currently, John Grimes is starring on the Paramount+ series Celebrity Ex on the Beach alongside the likes of TOWIE star Dani Imbert and former Corrie actor Helen Flanagan.

While the new series might be only a couple of episodes in, many have been wondering about Jedward’s ex-partners, especially since John confirmed a new romance. Keep reading to find out more…

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Jedward have had girlfriends in the past (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Grimes reunites with secret ex-girlfriend on Celebrity Ex on the Beach

In the first trailer for Celebrity Ex on the Beach, John is seen coming face-to-face with ex-girlfriend Sarah Carragher on screen for the first time.

In a dramatic moment, he tells her: “No one really ever came close to what we had.” The clip also shows the pair sharing a kiss, which hints there could still be unfinished business between them.

Ahead of the series, John teased on Instagram: “It’s gonna be everything you need and crave in your life let’s surf this wave together.”

Whether John and Sarah rekindled their relationship following their reunion currently remains unknown. However, what has been confirmed is that he is now in a new relationship after filming for the show.

John kisses secret ex-girlfriend Sarah in Celebrity Ex on the Beach trailer (Credit: YouTube)

John goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

In an Instagram post shared last month on March 27, John debuted his new girlfriend.

While posing in front of London’s Tower Bridge for some couple photos, the pair looked smitten as his girlfriend placed her hand on him.

“Here’s to a new chapter and making memories with the best Girl xxx,” he wrote in his caption.

Details surrounding his new girlfriend remain under wraps. However, fans were buzzing for John.

“Love this for you,” one user wrote.

“I am so incredibly happy for you both. Amazing couple goals,” another person shared.

“Super happy for you!! Wishing you both the best,” a third remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Paul Grimes (@officialjohngrimes)

Jedward girlfriends: Edward dated Swedish beauty Sabina

It is unknown whether John’s twin brother Edward is currently in a relationship with anyone. That said, he did once date Swedish beauty Sabina on the MTV show Single AF.

The pair first struck up a romance in 2017, and despite being private about his love life, Edward was happy to confirm they were dating.

“I’m not single anymore. Sabina is amazing, so we will have to see what happens,” told The Irish Sun at the time.

He said he was official with Sabina but did note it was “early days” for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabina Andersson (@sabinandersson)

‘It’s never been our number one priority to showcase them’

In 2017, John admitted he had been involved in “two long-term relationships”. However, he mentioned they were not public knowledge.

“We have had relationships. I’ve had two long-term relationships that were private. That wasn’t part of my career. It’s never been our number one priority to showcase them,” he told Irish magazine VIP in 2017.

Read more: Helen Flanagan drops baby bombshell following sudden split from partner Robbie Talbot

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