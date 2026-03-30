When does Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2026 start as Curtis Pritchard faces tense ex encounter

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back – and this 2026 series is shaping up to be absolutely unmissable!

Fans are already buzzing after the star-studded cast was unveiled, and excitement is mounting for all the drama, romance, and jaw-dropping moments the villa has in store.

From the original cast to surprise ex arrivals, here’s your complete guide to the new series, including start dates, how to watch, and the sizzling first-look moments that have everyone talking.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Following three successful series, Celebrity Ex on the Beach Series 4 kicks off on March 31 (Credit: Paramount+)

When and where can I watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2026?

Mark your calendars! The 2026 run of Celebrity Ex on the Beach launches on Tuesday, March 31, exclusively on Paramount+.

A brand-new episode will drop every Tuesday, with a total of 10 episodes lined up to keep viewers hooked all season long.

Meet the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2026 cast

Earlier this month, Paramount+ revealed the lineup of this year’s original villa stars:

Amy Kenyon, 28, Married at First Sight star

Chase DeMoor, 29, Professional boxer and Too Hot to Handle alum

Dani Imbert, 27, TOWIE cast member

Freddie Powell, 32, Love Is Blind UK star

Helen Flanagan, 35, former Coronation Street actress

Izzy Fairthorne, 26, Too Hot to Handle star

John Grimes, 34, Jedward singer and ex-X Factor contestant

Toby Aromolaran, 26, Love Island contestant and footballer

And of course, the drama ramps up when exes enter the villa. While a few names remain under wraps, the confirmed arrivals include:

Curtis Pritchard, 29, dancer and Love Island contestant

Ronnie Vint, 29, Love Island contestant

Rogan O’Connor, 36, Married At First Sight star

Curtis is confirmed as a latecomer on the show (Credit: Paramount+)

What’s the show all about?

Celebrity Ex on the Beach throws famous UK singles into a luxury villa to hunt for love – but with ex-partners turning up unexpectedly, drama is never far away.

The show thrives on tense reunions, often chaotic confrontations, and unpredictable twists, all orchestrated by the infamous Tablet of Terror, which controls dates, arrivals, and shocking surprises.

Who’s narrating this series?

Joining the drama is Daisy May Cooper as the narrator.

Best known for co-writing and starring in BBC sitcom This Country, she’s also appeared in the acclaimed series Am I Being Unreasonable?, and featured on The Masked Singer and Last One Laughing UK.

Curtis Pritchard faces off with his ex

Fans got a first glimpse of Series 4 drama when latecomer Curtis Pritchard confronted his ex, Sophie Sheridan.

Last year, Sophie accused Curtis of causing “psychological trauma” and said she pretended their split was real so he could secure a spot on Love Island.

In the trailer, Curtis insists, “I’m telling you the truth,” while Sophie snaps back: “It’s a shame you’re a compulsive liar!”

Meanwhile, Jedward singer John Grimes shares a moment with his secret ex-girlfriend, telling her, “No one really ever came close to what we had.”

The clip ends with a kiss, hinting their romance might not be over just yet.

Sophie reunites with Curtis on the show after last year’s interview (Credit: Paramount+)

Fan reactions

The internet is already buzzing about Series 4. One excited viewer posted:

“LET’S GOOOOOO CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH!!! Beyond hyped for another great season of one of the greatest reality shows there is. Great line-up, all the feels and vibes. I AM READY!!”

Another chimed in, “This is gonna be a good show, I can feel it.”

And a third added, “John is totally genuine and a lot of fun! This is going to be Jepic!”

Read more: Helen Flanagan drops baby bombshell following sudden split from partner Robbie Talbot

Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, 31st March 2026 on Paramount+.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.