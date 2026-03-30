When does Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2026 start as Curtis Pritchard faces tense ex encounter

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back – and this 2026 series is shaping up to be absolutely unmissable!
Fans are already buzzing after the star-studded cast was unveiled, and excitement is mounting for all the drama, romance, and jaw-dropping moments the villa has in store.
From the original cast to surprise ex arrivals, here’s your complete guide to the new series, including start dates, how to watch, and the sizzling first-look moments that have everyone talking.
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When and where can I watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2026?
Mark your calendars! The 2026 run of Celebrity Ex on the Beach launches on Tuesday, March 31, exclusively on Paramount+.
A brand-new episode will drop every Tuesday, with a total of 10 episodes lined up to keep viewers hooked all season long.
Meet the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2026 cast
Earlier this month, Paramount+ revealed the lineup of this year’s original villa stars:
- Amy Kenyon, 28, Married at First Sight star
- Chase DeMoor, 29, Professional boxer and Too Hot to Handle alum
- Dani Imbert, 27, TOWIE cast member
- Freddie Powell, 32, Love Is Blind UK star
- Helen Flanagan, 35, former Coronation Street actress
- Izzy Fairthorne, 26, Too Hot to Handle star
- John Grimes, 34, Jedward singer and ex-X Factor contestant
- Toby Aromolaran, 26, Love Island contestant and footballer
And of course, the drama ramps up when exes enter the villa. While a few names remain under wraps, the confirmed arrivals include:
- Curtis Pritchard, 29, dancer and Love Island contestant
- Ronnie Vint, 29, Love Island contestant
- Rogan O’Connor, 36, Married At First Sight star
What’s the show all about?
Celebrity Ex on the Beach throws famous UK singles into a luxury villa to hunt for love – but with ex-partners turning up unexpectedly, drama is never far away.
The show thrives on tense reunions, often chaotic confrontations, and unpredictable twists, all orchestrated by the infamous Tablet of Terror, which controls dates, arrivals, and shocking surprises.
Who’s narrating this series?
Joining the drama is Daisy May Cooper as the narrator.
Best known for co-writing and starring in BBC sitcom This Country, she’s also appeared in the acclaimed series Am I Being Unreasonable?, and featured on The Masked Singer and Last One Laughing UK.
Curtis Pritchard faces off with his ex
Fans got a first glimpse of Series 4 drama when latecomer Curtis Pritchard confronted his ex, Sophie Sheridan.
Last year, Sophie accused Curtis of causing “psychological trauma” and said she pretended their split was real so he could secure a spot on Love Island.
In the trailer, Curtis insists, “I’m telling you the truth,” while Sophie snaps back: “It’s a shame you’re a compulsive liar!”
Meanwhile, Jedward singer John Grimes shares a moment with his secret ex-girlfriend, telling her, “No one really ever came close to what we had.”
The clip ends with a kiss, hinting their romance might not be over just yet.
Fan reactions
The internet is already buzzing about Series 4. One excited viewer posted:
“LET’S GOOOOOO CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH!!! Beyond hyped for another great season of one of the greatest reality shows there is. Great line-up, all the feels and vibes. I AM READY!!”
Another chimed in, “This is gonna be a good show, I can feel it.”
And a third added, “John is totally genuine and a lot of fun! This is going to be Jepic!”
Read more: Helen Flanagan drops baby bombshell following sudden split from partner Robbie Talbot
Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, 31st March 2026 on Paramount+.
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