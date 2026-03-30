Ex on the Beach latecomer Curtis Prichard accused of ‘psychological trauma’ by ex: ‘He treated me like a doormat’

Ex on the Beach latecomer Curtis Pritchard was previously slammed by his ex-girlfriend, Sophie Sheridan.

The new series is set to kick off on Paramount+ tomorrow (March 31). The likes of Jedward singer John Grimes, TOWIE star Dani Imbert, and former Corrie actor Helen Flanagan have signed up.

In the show’s trailer, former Love Island contestant Curtis can be seen having an awkward confrontation with his ex-girlfriend, Sophie, which confirms them as latercomers this series.

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In the clip, Curtis tells Sophie: “I’m telling you the truth,” as they talk face-to-face. However, Sophie appears to be having none of it, remarking: “It’s a shame you’re a compulsive liar!”

That said, before embarking on an on-screen reunion, Sophie once claimed that Curtis had manipulated their split to benefit his profile…

Curtis is joining the upcoming 2026 series of Ex on the Beach as a latecomer (Credit: YouTube)

Ex on the Beach latecomer Curtis Pritchard slammed by ex

In 2021, Curtis and Sophie began dating, two years after he first appeared on Love Island. However, in 2023, Sophie claimed Curtis asked her to pretend they had split so he could join another format of the reality show, Love Island Games.

While appearing on the spin-off, Curtis got into bed with Swedish contestant Lisa Celander. On the show, he was filmed kissing her.

“When he was on Love Island Games, it was so difficult, but he convinced me to pretend we weren’t together anymore because he needed the money for our future. Everyone thinks if you’ve been on Love Island you’re filthy rich, but that’s not the case, so I felt pressure to go along with his plan,” Sophie told The Sun last year.

She told the newspaper that Curtis had claimed it was “for the best” to keep their “relationship private”. Sophie claimed that this was because she “wasn’t in the public eye”.

Despite pretending they weren’t together, Sophie admitted she wanted to “share some of our really nice pictures together”. However, Sophie said Curtis told her she “couldn’t post anything on social media”.

When Curtis returned from filming for the show, Sophie admitted it was “very tough for a long time”. She said it felt like “psychological trauma” and was still affected by it at the time.

‘He knew I would never have let him put me through that again’

Sophie and Curtis’ relationship continued following his stint on Love Island Games. However, he decided to dump her in October 2024 after he was offered to go on the 2025 Love Island All Stars series.

“He knew I would never have let him put me through that again, so when Love Island All Stars casting came around again, it was a convenient timing for him to announce he had broken up with me,” she said.

“Since Curtis has been on All Stars, I have been getting so many messages from people begging me not to get back with him again because they think that’s what I did after Love Island Games. But that is not what happened. We were together for almost three years and only just broke up in October,” Sophie continued.

She insisted that if he “hadn’t been so disrespectful towards me and our relationship, then I wouldn’t feel the need to finally tell the truth”.

Sophie and Curtis began dating in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He knew I wouldn’t fake another break-up’

Before entering the villa, Curtis addressed his split from Sophie, saying he had known for some time that the relationship wasn’t right and ended it because he “didn’t want to cheat”.

Sophie didn’t agree and slammed Curtis for his “convenient” timing. She said they had spoken about their “future” together, which included having kids and getting married.

Sophie insisted she “knew straight away he would be going on Love Island All Stars because he was asked the year before”. She said Curtis “knew I wouldn’t fake another break-up”.

She realised she needed to “stand up for myself and actually tell the truth”, declaring she had been “a doormat for nearly three years”.

Sophie made it clear she didn’t “love him anymore” and that he “doesn’t deserve my kindness”.

It is unknown which episode Curtis and Sophie will join this year’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

ED! contacted Curtis’ reps for comment.

Read more: Jedward star John Grimes pictured kissing secret ex-girlfriend in Celebrity Ex On The Beach trailer

Celebrity Ex On The Beach will be available to stream Paramount+ UK & Ireland from March 31

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