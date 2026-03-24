Jedward star John Grimes pictured kissing secret ex-girlfriend in Celebrity Ex On The Beach trailer

Celebrity Ex On The Beach is making its return later this month, and Jedward’s John Grimes is set to come face-to-face with a mystery ex-girlfriend.

The brand-new series lands on Paramount+ UK & Ireland from March 31. Alongside John, viewers can expect appearances from former Corrie star Helen Flanagan, Dani Imbert and Toby Aromolaran, among others.

Comedian and actor Daisy May Cooper has also joined the show, taking on voiceover duties throughout the series.

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Jedward star John Grimes will star in the new Celebrity Ex On The Beach (Credit: YouTube)

Jedward star John Grimes and his secret ex-girlfriend reunite on Celebrity Ex On The Beach

In a newly released trailer (March 23), John is seen coming face-to-face with ex-girlfriend Sarah Carragher on screen for the first time.

In a dramatic moment, he tells her: “No one really ever came close to what we had.” The teaser also shows the pair sharing a kiss, hinting there could still be unfinished business between them.

Teasing the show on Instagram, John wrote: “It’s gonna be everything you need and crave in your life let’s surf this wave together.”

John and his twin brother Edward, who rose to fame on The X Factor, have long kept their relationships out of the spotlight.

Back in 2017, John told Irish magazine VIP: “We have had relationships. I’ve had two long-term relationships that were private. That wasn’t part of my career. It’s never been our number one priority to showcase them.”

The series will also mark John’s first TV appearance without his brother by his side.

John will reunite with ex-girlfriend Sophie (Credit: YouTube)

‘Super excited for this’

Fans have already been sharing their excitement ahead of John’s appearance on the show.

“Looking forward to watching! All the very best John,” one wrote.

“Super excited for this,” another commented.

“OMG! I can’t wait to watch thisss!! Let’s gooo!” a third added.

“Can’t wait to watch,” said another fan, while one more simply shared: “Looking forward to it.”

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Celebrity Ex On The Beach will be available to stream Paramount+ UK & Ireland from March 31