Helen Flanagan drops baby bombshell following sudden split from partner Robbie Talbot

TV star Helen Flanagan has opened up about having more children following her split from partner Robbie Talbot.

The 35-year-old will star in the upcoming 2026 series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach, which launches tomorrow (March 31), alongside the likes of Jedward singer John Grimes and former TOWIE star Dani Imbert.

While the ex-partner with whom Helen might be reunited on the show remains unknown, she hasn’t been shy of admitting that she wants to expand her family…

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Helen is starring in the new Celebrity Ex on the Beach (Credit: Paramount+)

Helen Flanagan wants more children following split from partner

While making her Celebrity Ex on the Beach debut, Helen revealed she is open to having more children in the future.

“I think my biggest achievement are definitely my children. I’m obsessed with my kids,” she admitted.

“I’d love one more!” Helen continued.

This isn’t the first time the former Corrie star has opened up about wanting to have another baby. In 2024, she told OK!: “I’m always broody. But my pregnancies have always been hard. I suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum, so I get really terrible sickness.

“When I was pregnant with Charlie, I had such guilt, even now, about not spending enough time with the others because I was poorly. But still, I can’t help but be broody. I love babies.”

At the time, Helen was in a relationship with former footballer Robbie Talbot, who already had two children of his own.

“Robbie has his kids four times a week, which for me is a huge green flag,” she added.

Last May, Helen and Robbie split following a year of dating.

Helen and Scott were engaged for four years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How many children does Helen Flanagan have?

Helen has three children, all of whom she shares with ex-fiance Scott Sinclair.

They share daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four. The pair were engaged between 2018 and 2022.

However, in July 2022, they announced they had split. In an exclusive interview with ED!, Helen admitted seeing other families together would “trigger” her.

“I remember when I split up with my ex, if I ever saw family days out with Mum and Dad, that would always make me feel a bit rubbish as I didn’t have that anymore,” she said.

Read more: Helen Flanagan congratulated by fans as she cradles ‘gorgeous baby’

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