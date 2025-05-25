Helen Flanagan has reportedly called it quits with boyfriend Robbie, just a year into their relationship.

The former Coronation Street star and ex-footballer Robbie went public with their romance last year.

After a year of dating, Helen and Robbie have reportedly split.

Helen, 34, and Robbie, 45, met last year on celebrity dating app Raya. Sparks flew from the off, and Robbie even moved in with Helen briefly. The I’m A Celebrity star had even reportedly hinted she’d want kids with him.

However, according to The Sun, the couple have now called it quits.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “They want different things in life. She has just landed a new acting job and is trying to juggle work projects with the kids.

“She sat him down two weeks ago and said, ‘This isn’t working’. It was a grown-up chat,” they then continued.

“She just wants to be on her own for a while, although she still has feelings for him.”

ED! has contacted Helen’s representatives for comment.

Helen has split from her partner (Credit: ITV)

Helen explains why Robbie has moved out

For a time during their relationship, Robbie had moved in with Helen and her children – Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie, whom she shares with ex, Scott Sinclair.

However, last month, Helen revealed that Robbie had moved out, despite them still being together.

“I don’t want to say I think this is forever, because it puts too much pressure on us,” she told The Sun in an interview.

“I’d asked him to stay for a while, because I often get quite scared in the house on my own and feel safer with a man there,” she then continued.

“But Matilda is very sensitive and a proper daddy’s girl, and she struggles with not seeing Scott as often as she’d like. I always think about how she feels when she misses her dad, and having my boyfriend there maybe doesn’t help her,” she then added.

Helen wants to go on Strictly (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Helen eyes up Strictly

Meanwhile, the star has revealed recently that she’d love to give Strictly a go.

Speaking on behalf of WhichBingo Awards to ED! Helen admitted that she’s “obsessed” with Strictly.

“I absolutely love Strictly Come Dancing. I would love to do that show because I think I’d love all the dressing up. However, I don’t know if I’d be that much of a great dancer, to be honest, but I think I’d be okay. On the show, I know I’d work hard,” she said.

She then revealed that she was offered a go on Strictly back when she was 22, however, she opted to do I’m A Celebrity instead.

“Even though I was horrendous in the jungle, it was a huge thing in my career. Do you know what I mean? It might not have been for the right reasons because I was so bad at the trials, but it kind of gave me a little bit of a name and helped me build my career. It made me memorable, I suppose. It’s such an iconic show as well. I feel really lucky to have done the things that I’ve been able to do in my career,” she then added.

