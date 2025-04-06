Helen Flanagan has found love again with a new boyfriend following her heartbreaking split from footie star Scott Sinclair in 2022.

However, despite being smitten with new man Robbie, it’s been revealed that he’s already moved out of her home. Now, Helen has explained why.

Helen Flanagan and new boyfriend Robbie

Helen, 34, has been with new beau Robbie for some months now.

The star met her new boyfriend on the celebrity dating app Raya. Sparks flew immediately, and the divorced dad-of-two moved in with ex-Corrie star Helen not soon after.

However, it’s now been revealed that Robbie has moved back out.

In a new interview with The Sun, Helen explained why he’s packed his bags, despite them still being together.

Helen opened up in a new interview (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Helen Flanagan on why Robbie’s moved out

“I don’t want to say I think this is forever, because it puts too much pressure on us,” she explained.

“I’d asked him to stay for a while, because I often get quite scared in the house on my own and feel safer with a man there,” she then continued.

It puts too much pressure on us.

“But Matilda is very sensitive and a proper daddy’s girl, and she struggles with not seeing Scott as often as she’d like. I always think about how she feels when she misses her dad, and having my boyfriend there maybe doesn’t help her,” she then added.

Helen and ex Scott had three children together – Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, four.

Scott and Helen first got together back in 2009. However, in 2022, they called time on their relationship, despite getting engaged in 2018.

Helen has been open about her struggles with PMDD (Credit: Channel 5)

Helen on struggles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Taking to Instagram recently, Helen opened up about her struggles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

According to the Mind, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a “very severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).”

“It causes a range of emotional and physical symptoms every month during the week or two before your period. It’s sometimes referred to as ‘severe PMS.'”

“I always feel like I have four personalities in one month and any boyfriend I’ve ever had knows how bad my PMDD can be. The Luteal phase for me can be the very worst,” Helen said.

“I used to have very bad intense symptoms for about 10 days, severe depression- sadness, hopelessness, worthlessness, anxiety/ ocd- ocd so crippling I thought I was going mad, exhaustion, brain fog,” she then continued.

“Now I get about 4 days before my period where I don’t feel myself mentally. I also get severe bloating before my period where I can pass off at being pregnant.”

