Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan has admitted she is selling the eight-bedroom house that she shared with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Helen and Scott split in 2022 after 13 years together. They share three children: daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three.

Since separating, Helen has moved on with former footballer Robbie Talbot, who has two daughters, Sophie, 14, and Carina, 10, from a previous relationship.

Helen and Scott share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Helen Flanagan is selling the family house

However, now she’s revealed that she’s selling up.

During an appearance on the Declutter Hub podcast, Helen admitted the mansion is “hard to keep on top of” due to its size. However, she’s still emotional about the situation.

“It actually makes me sad that I’m going to be leaving soon because I actually put so much effort into it. When we moved, I put like a lot of my savings into doing the house up and making it look really beautiful,” she said.

Helen enjoyed having the space, admitting she is “going to struggle” as she will be “downsizing so much”.

She continued: “I think it will feel from living in such – I really want this to make me sound really down to earth because I am, I don’t want to make me sound a certain way, but I think because I’ve been living in a house that has been bigger then it will feel weird.”

The star previously revealed that she was struggling financially post-split from Scott, admitting she had “lost basically all of her money”.

Helen admitted she’s earned less money recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I haven’t done so well the past year’

Helen is unsure where she and her three children will relocate. As a single mum, she has previously revealed that her mum helps out with the kids since professional childcare is expensive.

She insisted her “job” is “being a mummy at home”, stating that their dad, Scott, “works away”. Helen earns her money through social media, admitting earlier this year “it kind of varies” what she earns.

“I used to earn quite well from it but I haven’t done so well the past year. I think it’s just what happens sometimes,” Helen added.

Back in January, she revealed she was “really struggling at the moment financially” and could only afford to pay her tax and VAT.

