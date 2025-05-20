TV star Helen Flanagan has exclusively revealed she is keen to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup after previously turning it down.

Helen, 34, rose to fame as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street but has since become a regular face on television. In 2020, she returned to I’m A Celebrity as an all-star following her original appearance in 2012. Last year, Helen took part in Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, where she wanted to find love again.

However, if Helen could pick another show to be a part of, it would be the BBC’s hit phenomenon Strictly.

Helen wants to do Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan would ‘love’ to join Strictly cast

Speaking on behalf of WhichBingo Awards, Helen told ED! she is “obsessed” with Strictly.

“I absolutely love Strictly Come Dancing. I would love to do that show because I think I’d love all the dressing up. However, I don’t know if I’d be that much of a great dancer, to be honest, but I think I’d be okay. On the show, I know I’d work hard,” she explained.

Helen revealed she was once offered Strictly when she was 22 years old in 2012. However, she decided to go into the I’m A Celeb jungle instead.

Does she regret her choice? Seemingly not.

“Even though I was horrendous in the jungle, it was a huge thing in my career. Do you know what I mean? It might not have been for the right reasons because I was so bad at the trials, but it kind of gave me a little bit of a name and helped me build my career. It made me memorable, I suppose,” Helen continued.

“It’s such an iconic show as well. I feel really lucky to have done the things that I’ve been able to do in my career.”

Helen chose I’m A Celeb over Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2025 series

According to reports, Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, could be joining the dancefloor. Also expected to take part this year are former Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo and Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner.

Former Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and A Place In The Sun host Craig Rowe are also reportedly in talks.

Could we also see Helen showing off some moves? Only time will tell!

