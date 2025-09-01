Helen Flanagan congratulated by fans as she cradles ‘gorgeous baby’

TV star Helen Flanagan was congratulated after she shared a video of herself cradling a baby in her arms.

The 35-year-old mum-of-three shares daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three, with her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair. The pair were engaged between 2018 and 2022.

Last year in August, Helen formed a relationship with former footballer Robbie Talbot shortly after signing up for Celebs Go Dating. However, earlier this year, the pair split.

However, in a new update, Helen was seen holding an adorable little one.

Helen Flanagan cradles a little baby in Instagram video

In a carousel post shared to her Instagram feed 15 hours ago (August 31), Helen documented what she had been up to over the past few weeks.

In the first slide, the former Corrie actor posted a video of herself sitting inside a car. While appearing makeup-free while wearing a grey hoodie, Helen was cuddling up a baby who was resting on her chest.

Helen kissed the little one on its head while the baby appeared to be sleeping.

In other slides, the former I’m A Celeb star was captured with her three children. In another, she was wearing a veil from when she attended a wedding.

“August,” she wrote in her caption, adding a butterfly emoji. “I really felt you,” she added with the lion, pink heart, and sparkle emoji.

‘What a beautiful family’

Even though Helen didn’t reveal who the little baby belonged to, many rushed to share their congratulations.

“Aw she’s gorgeous congrats xxxx,” one user wrote.

“What a beautiful family,” another person shared.

“Congratulations,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful baby,” a fourth said.

“Wait is that ur gorgeous baby?” another asked, to which someone replied: “This is what I thought too.”

“I didn’t know you were pregnant,” another echoed.

