TV star Helen Flanagan left her followers stunned after she got herself dolled up for a wedding this weekend.

The former Corrie star, who famously played Rosie Webster in the ITV soap opera, issued an update on Instagram, and fans poured in to share their support.

Helen Flanagan on Instagram

In an upload shared on Saturday (August 23), Helen wowed in a low-cut dress that featured floral detailing all over.

The garment featured a corset-style bodice and thin straps.

The 35-year-old mum of three accessorised herself with a leather mini Miu Miu bag and a watch.

She styled her long blonde locks up and opted for a headband that featured a large flower, a bow and a netted veil.

Helen looked radiant as she flashed a smile while looking to her left. In another pic, she gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes in a close-up shot.

“Wedding ready,” she wrote in her caption, adding the white heart and butterfly emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

‘You look gorgeous’

Helen’s 1.1 million followers rushed to the comments section to obsess over the glam look.

“Oooh nice dress. excellent styling too – enjoy,” one user wrote.

“You looking stunning darling,” another person shared.

“So beautiful so elegant my queen,” a third remarked.

“Aww Helen you look fabulous have a lovely time,” a fourth said.

Another echoed: “You look gorgeous.”

Helen and Scott were engaged between 2018 and 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We don’t like each other at all’

While it wasn’t revealed who’s wedding she attended, the former I’m A Celeb star was previously engaged to former footballer Scott Sinclair between 2018 and 2022.

The pair share three children — daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three — together.

During an appearance on Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner podcast, Helen opened up about Scott.

“I still love him very much, I care about him deeply, but we don’t like each other,” she said.

“We don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on. I do know that Scott – he’d never admit it – cares about me too and he does love me.

“But I’m so done, I could never have another relationship again where we would always be bickering. I haven’t got another argument in me.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan stuns in glamorous gold bodysuit as she shares emotional message on 35th birthday

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!