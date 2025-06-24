Helen Flanagan is planning to make a huge move to live closer to ex Scott Sinclair, for the sake of their children.

Ex-Corrie star Helen Flanagan shares three children – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie – with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair. After the pair split in 2022, they have been co-parenting ever since. The former couple were together for 13 years. But it seems the distance between their homes causes some issues for them.

Helen, who is newly single again following her split with Robbie Talbot, has revealed she does have a plan to change their circumstances. But admitted that it may take a while before everything can be sorted.

Helen opened up about the struggles of co-parenting (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen Flanagan planning huge move

Speaking to The Daily Star, Helen explained that’s “it’s not easy” to co-parent with Scott, and it’s made harder by the distance.

She said: “I do have some work projects coming up that I need to stay in the North for in January and February. And I don’t know what’s going on with Scott. It’s not easy co-parenting with Scott, especially when you’re not in the same city. I think it’s just a work in progress but I would love for us to live in the same city.”

It seems Helen wants that so much that she is already taking steps to make it a reality, as she has just put her house on the market. And she feels it gives her the perfect opportunity to make co-parenting a bit easier, especially on their children.

“Their dad lives in Bath at the moment and plays for Bristol. Then I live in North Manchester, like five hours away. It’s really hard co-parenting that far away. So, I went to Bath for a few days to look at some schools and check them out. Me and Scott need to live in the same city now.”

However, it seems any big move won’t come until their daughter, Matilda finishes Year Six. Helen explained that because of some upcoming “work projects” that require her to be in Manchester, she doesn’t want to “disrupt” Matilda’s school year again. But once that is over, Helen confirmed they will “go from there”.

Helen has previously opened up about her split with Scott (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair?

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair called quits on their 13-year romance, and it appears it was Helen’s decision.

The 34-year-old actress told the Daily Mail earlier this year that they were always on-and-off, but kept it hidden. Until she decided it was for good.

She said: “In the end, it was me who decided to break up. I will always be sad it didn’t work out. And we still have love for each other. But we are happier apart.”

Earlier this year, Helen told Entertainment Daily that she would see things that were “triggering” for her, following the split.

Helen said: “I remember when I split up with my ex, if I ever saw family days out with mums and dads, that would always make me feel a bit rubbish as I didn’t have that anymore.”

It seems co-parenting really isn’t easy for Helen and Scott, as she revealed he would occasionally block her because they “do each other’s head in”. Although it seems the pair will always have love for each other.

“I’m on block at the moment on Scott’s phone. We do each other’s [bleep]ing head in. But I know he will always have a love for me. You always kind of have a respect for each other. I know he’s not a bad guy, we have just got our own [bleep] going on.”

