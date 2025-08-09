Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan celebrated her 35th birthday in a glamorous gold outfit on Instagram.

The actress and TV personality, who is currently on holiday in Positano in Italy, shares three children – daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three – with ex-fiancé, Scott Sinclair.

While documenting her luxurious holiday, Helen honoured her birthday with an emotional message.

Helen Flanagan celebrated her 35th birthday in Italy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan celebrates birthday in gold bodysuit

In an upload shared 13 hours ago (August 8), Helen stunned in a gold bodysuit that featured a sheer, glittery long train.

She teamed the look with a pair of heels of the same colour and tied her long locks up in a bun.

Helen opted for hoop earrings while posing in front of an exotic backdrop in the evening.

“My 35th bday dress @joshbirchjonesofficial. Queen Leo energy,” she wrote in her caption.

“Loved my 30s so far so much feel very blessed. I got my beautiful dream boy Charlie, I got to watch Matilda grow into the most amazing little girl and my amazing precious darling Delilah x,” she added.

“Did lots of things in my career that I wanted to do, achieved things that I wanted to do and a hell of a lot of growing x. There’s been a fair share of heartache but I wouldn’t change anything, I think it’s best to feel and love with your whole heart less what’s the point? x”

Helen concluded: “I get to write the last half of my thirties and I’m excited for this age.”

‘Absolutely stunning!’

In the comments section, Helen’s followers wished her a happy birthday while telling her how amazing she looked.

“Beautiful inside and out. Love you,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely stunning!! Wishing you the most fantastic birthday,” another shared.

“UNREAL,” a third remarked, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Happy birthday, love you,” This Morning star Ashley James said.

“Happy birthday lovely,” Tasha Ghouri added.

Earlier this week, Helen documented more of her trip while wearing a stripey bikini in the sun. “Last day of being 34,” she wrote.

