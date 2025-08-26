Helen Flanagan bursts into tears as she makes emotional co-parenting admission in Instagram video

TV star Helen Flanagan appeared visibly emotional as she opened up about co-parenting her children on Instagram.

The 35-year-old mum-of-three shares daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three, with her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair. The pair were engaged between 2018 and 2022.

While issuing an update on social media, Helen admitted it’s been a struggle not seeing her kids over the summer holidays.

While opening up about co-parenting, Helen broke down in tears (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Flanagan on Instagram

Helen took to her Instagram Story yesterday (August 25) and explained that her children would be visiting her parents’ house before staying with their dad.

Before getting upset, the former Corrie star said: “I’ve asked them to pick up the kids but it’s really hard now because I don’t want them to go and then I just [bleep]ing hate co-parenting. I really really struggle.

“I really struggle when they go away because I only like them going away if I’m doing something.”

Admitting she finds it “really hard”, Helen said she will be able to enjoy some much-needed time on her own.

She continued: “Some time might do me good because I had really bad anxiety recently because I haven’t had a minute because I’m always with the kids. It’s a double-edged sword…

“When they go, I want them back and when I’m with them all the time I get really overwhelmed.”

As she burst into tears, Helen insisted it was “good to cry just to get it out”.

She added: “I’ve just had bad anxiety recently and I think if I go and exercise and spend some time with my friends and get some sleep and do things I can’t normally do when I’m with the kids.

“[I need to] get myself organised with the kids going back to school, mum’s helped me get organised with uniform and stuff and all the things to remember.”

While opening up about her anxiety, Helen said she doesn’t like being alone (Credit: Instagram)

‘It’s just a build-up of anxiety’

Helen admitted her mental health begins to take a toll when she’s alone.

“It’ll be fine. It’s just a buildup of anxiety. None of it’s easy, is it?” she said.

“I’m fine. I really struggle being on my own, not just in a relationship but I’m always with one of my friends. I think this is why I love social media because I’m always connecting with people.”

Helen confessed she’s “really bad at being on my own”. She said she is “always with my friends” and doesn’t “like my own company”.

The former I’m A Celeb star concluded the video by stating: “That’s enough of my breakdown.”

“I’m going to write a list and be productive,” she added.

Read more: Helen Flanagan stuns in floral dress and veil: ‘Wedding ready’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!