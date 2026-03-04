Duck for cover! Helen Flanagan signs up to ‘explosive’ TV reunion with her ex

Helen Flanagan is bracing for awkward run-ins after signing up to the new series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach – meaning one (or more!) of her famous former flames could be about to stroll in.

The former Coronation Street star, 35, has joined the Paramount+ dating show alongside Dani Imbert, Toby Aromolaran and John Grimes.

Filmed in Tenerife, the series sees celebs blindsided as ex-partners arrive without warning. And Helen’s romantic history means there’s no shortage of potential drama…

Helen was with footballer Scott Sinclair for 13 years (Credit: Brett D. Cove/Splash News /SplashNews.com)

Scott Sinclair

Helen’s longest relationship was with footballer Scott Sinclair, with whom she shares three children.

The couple were together for 13 years and got engaged in 2018 before splitting in October 2022. Helen later described the final stretch as “toxic” and “hellish”.

Tensions have continued since. Insiders claimed Helen felt Scott had been “really distant” after the split, leaving her to shoulder much of the parenting and household responsibilities.

Their strained dynamic spilled into public view when Helen criticised him for missing their son Charlie’s school nativity while attending a Formula 1 event in Abu Dhabi.

Reposting one of his photos at the time, she wrote: “You really are a piece of [bleep]. How dare you not turn up to Charlie’s nativity.”

Given their long history – and unfinished business – Scott would certainly make an explosive arrival.

She had a brief relationship with boxer David Haye (Credit: Sue Andrews/SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan and ex David Haye

After her split from Scott, Helen embarked on a brief but intense romance with former world champion boxer David Haye.

At the time, he was in an open relationship with Sian Osborne – something Helen later described as a “throuple”.

In her autobiography Head & Heart, she admitted she had “fallen deeply in love” with him but struggled with not being the only woman in his life.

Reports suggested Helen wanted Haye to leave Osborne, but he ultimately remained with his partner and the relationship ended.

Helen’s most recent relationship was with Robbie Talbot (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Robbie Talbot

Most recently, Helen dated former footballer and construction worker Robbie Talbot.

The pair met shortly before she appeared on Celebs Go Dating and quickly grew serious, with Robbie moving into her Bolton home in September 2024.

However, the relationship ended in May 2025 after less than a year.

Helen later admitted blending their lives proved difficult for her children, especially her eldest daughter Matilda.

“When you’re a mum, you do what you’ve got to do for your kids,” she said. “I will always put mine first.”

The couple reportedly split because they wanted “different things in life”.

Now single again, Helen is stepping into the Ex On The Beach villa – where past romances have a habit of resurfacing at the worst possible moment.

The new series, narrated by Daisy May Cooper, also features Amy Kenyon, Freddie Powell and Izzy Fairthorne.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach premieres on March 31 on Paramount+.

