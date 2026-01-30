Emotional Helen Flanagan makes ‘grim’ OnlyFans confession following Scott Sinclair swipe

Helen Flanagan has candidly opened up about why she decided not to sign up to racy adult site OnlyFans following her split from Scott Sinclair.

Actress Helen is no stranger to sharing jaw-dropping snaps online, often sending her fans wild thanks to her lingerie or bikini-clad posts. And it turns out Helen once had a meeting with the owners of the popular adult OnlyFans, to discuss Helen potentially signing up.

But according to Helen – who split from ex Scott in 2022 – she ended up breaking down in tears after turning the opportunity down as it felt “too grim”.

Helen Flanagan’s OnlyFans confession after Scott Sinclair split

In Helen’s new book Head and Heart, the former Coronation Street star recalled having a meeting with the owners of the racy site OnlyFans about Helen signing up. However, Helen decided not to go through with joining the site.

“It felt too grim. I didn’t want that for myself…I know I post underwear pictures on my social media all the time, but that’s when I’m working for a lingerie or bikini brand,” she said.

Helen added: “I’m not asking random creepy men to pay me for it.”

Helen then discussed the emotional impact it had on her. She shared: “I just needed to get out of that meeting room as quickly as possible. When I left, I sat on the stairs outside and cried.”

The TV star went on to reveal how she plans to focus on acting this year. She said: “I want to concentrate my efforts on acting over the next year and see where it takes me.”

Helen’s swipe at Scott

It comes after Helen took a brutal swipe at her ex Scott Sinclair this month, insisting that she ‘doesn’t like him’.

Helen and Scott began dating in 2009 and got engaged back in 2018 during a trip to Disneyland. They share a son Charlie and two daughters, Matilda and Delilah. Helen and Scott intended to tie the knot in 2024 and had reportedly set their sights on their dream venue.

However, in 2022, it was announced that the pair had called it quits. Since then, the pair have had a rather rollercoaster relationship as they continue to co-parent their kids.

“I don’t like him”

What’s more, earlier this month, Helen hit out at Scott, telling MailOnline: “He’s a [bleep]head, but I will always have love for him.” She then made it clear that despite co-parenting, there is no friendship remaining between them.

“I don’t like him, I don’t think we like each other. It has been hellish, very challenging. It has left me in a difficult place financially.”

Helen continued: “I have bit my tongue for three and a half years. We have a very bad relationship; we only communicate through my father now.”

