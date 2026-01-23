‘Embarrassed’ Helen Flanagan bursts into tears as she addresses ‘throuple’ with ‘toxic’ ex David Haye

Actress Helen Flanagan got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with boxer David Haye and rumours they were in a “throuple”.

The former Corrie star, who famously played Rosie Webster for many years, is no stranger to having her love life in the public eye. The 35-year-old shares daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four — with her ex Scott Sinclair.

Following their split, she formed a short-lived romance with David three years ago. The pair first met on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2012.

Helen and David had a short-lived relationship three years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan on David Haye fling

Helen and David first struck up a relationship when David, who is in an open relationship with girlfriend Sian Osbourne, invited Helen to join them at a boxing match at Wembley.

In her new autobiography, Head and Heart, Helen reveals she was aware the couple were known for forming “throuples.”

Despite going on to date David, she wrote in her book: “I’m not a prude, but I’ve never been into that – it was David I liked.”

Now, in a new interview with the Daily Mail, Helen shut down speculation that she was involved in a “throuple” situation, insisting that the “relationship that I had with David was just David on his own”.

When asked directly if she was involved with other women, she bluntly stated: “No, no, no, not at all.”

“My evenings were just spent with him, that’s what only ever happened,” Helen said.

Helen and David met on I’m A Celebrity in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I wanted him to love me properly’

In her candid new memoir, Helen also recounted how she marked David’s birthday by purchasing a Cartier Trinity bracelet, personally dropping it off at his hotel as a surprise.

When asked about this, the I’m A Celeb star burst into tears.

“Did I put that in the book? Oh, god, that actually makes me cry,” she said, adding: “I don’t know. Sorry. It’s really hard. That is a little bit embarrassing.”

As she questioned her actions, Helen shared: “Why did I do that? Because I wanted him to love me properly.”

Heartbroken Helen continued to cry as she admitted her fling with David was “such a toxic situation”. Following their split, she said she has “learnt to love myself” and “be a stronger woman”.

Read more: Helen Flanagan congratulated by fans as she cradles ‘gorgeous baby’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!