Helen Flanagan lashes out at ex Scott Sinclair as she claims he failed to turn up for son’s nativity

Helen Flanagan has publicly called out her ex, Scott Sinclair, after he allegedly failed to attend their son’s school nativity play, choosing instead to party at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday (December 16) to blast the Bristol Rovers footballer after he shared a series of photos from his lavish trip abroad.

Helen hit out at her ex on social media before posting a pic with Charlie (Credit: Helen Flanagan via Instagram)

Helen Flanagan bashes ex Scott Sinclair for missing son’s nativity

Reposting one of Scott’s photos from the Formula 1 event, Helen furiously wrote: “You really are a piece of [bleep]. How dare you not turn up to Charlie’s nativity.”

Sinclair captioned his original post: “What a weekend – Abu Dhabi F1. Happy days, blurry nights…”

Meanwhile, Helen shared a touching photo of herself and four-year-old Charlie cuddling after the school event, writing: “Loved Charlie’s nativity. My star, my heartbeat.” She also shared a throwback of the pair, captioning it: “Best boy.”

The couple were together for 13 years before splitting in 2022. They also share daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven.

ED! has contacted Scott’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen’s outburst comes as she prepares to relaunch her public image with several high-profile projects. The actress recently filmed Celebrity Ex On The Beach and is said to be ready to “cause fireworks”.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Helen is sexy, feisty and won’t hold back. This is a big show for her because it’s opening her up to a whole new audience.”

The former I’m A Celebrity star also recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating, and insiders claim she’s determined to embrace single life on her own terms.

The Coronation Street actress dated the footballer for 13 years (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘I’ve had to rebuild from rock bottom’

This isn’t the first time Helen has taken aim at her ex.

In a recent social media clip, she shared a video of someone jumping into the sea alongside the caption: “Get back with the father of your kids or drown.”

The soap star is also gearing up to release her first autobiography, Head & Heart: Break-ups, Breakdowns and Being Rosie, due out January 29.

Promising to share her story with “no airbrushing”, Helen told The Mirror: “I’ve made mistakes, I’ve been hurt, and I’ve had to rebuild from rock bottom. Telling my truth meant no hiding. No glossing over or airbrushing.”

She added that she spent years “in survival mode” and didn’t properly process her emotions during her relationship.

“I’ve learned, grown, and come out the other side a better, stronger person.”

