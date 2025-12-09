Helen Flanagan pushes for iconic Rosie Webster return to Coronation Street amid Debbie Webster wedding scenes

Helen Flanagan may have hoped for a Coronation Street return with Debbie Webster’s big festive wedding on the horizon. A cameo from her iconic niece Rosie Webster would have been the perfect treat for fans.

Sadly, it seems the cobbles aren’t quite ready. Helen has revealed she hasn’t been asked back, despite her keen desire to return to Weatherfield and stir up a little Webster mischief.

Helen wants to return (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan longs for Coronation Street return

Rosie Webster appeared on screen between 1990 – 2018. She left the cobbles in 2018 while Helen went on maternity leave. However, this ‘temporary’ exit actually ended up looking to be rather permanent as Rosie hasn’t been seen in Weatherfield since.

Speaking to the Sun, Helen Flanagan has made a fresh plea to the soap as she has once again expressed her wishes to reprise her role on Corrie.

Over the years since her departure, Helen has been very vocal about her hopes to return to the soap, now saying: “I’d love to go back to Coronation Street, but they just haven’t asked me and I live around the corner, but they just haven’t asked me.”

She then added: “I’d love to, if they asked me. I’d come back, but they obviously haven’t.”

Is a Rosie return looming? (Credit: ITV/ Comp CSI)

Is the timing right for a Rosie Webster return?

With Helen Flanagan keen to slip back into Rosie Webster’s shoes, and living just around the corner, a cameo from little Miss Webster would be a perfect fit.

Fans have been champing at the bit for her return, and Debbie’s upcoming festive wedding seems like prime timing. With a guest list packed to the rafters and Debbie needing all the family support she can get as her dementia worsens, Rosie popping in (even briefly) would make perfect sense.

While a return isn’t on the cards right now, could Weatherfield see her back in the future?

