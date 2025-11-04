New fan theory predicts Rosie Webster Coronation Street return as Debbie gets wed to Ronnie

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Rosie Webster will return to the soap for an important reason.

Rosie’s auntie Debbie is due to get married at the end of this year, and she’s currently sorting out her invite list.

But, could Rosie turn up as one of the guests on the big day?

Debbie and Ronnie are getting wed! (Credit: ITV)

Debbie and Ronnie’s ‘big’ wedding in Coronation Street

Earlier this year, after a short break-up, Debbie Webster and Ronnie Bailey got engaged. Once Ronnie found out the truth about Debbie Webster’s dementia diagnosis, he vowed to stay by her side and support her. She was the woman he loved and wanted to be with.

Debbie’s dementia storyline is set to run until at least 2027, meaning that there’s still a long way to go for the character yet.

Currently, she’s busy planning her big day, and if we know Debbie, there’ll be no expenses spared.

Fans might be a little bit worried that the wedding might not go to plan considering it’s a soap wedding and all, but rest assured, it’s set to be a day filled with joy and laughter.

Corrie producer Kate Brooks shared that the ‘big’ wedding will be ‘at the end of the year.

She said: “It’s going to be a really gorgeous, joyful wedding. It’s very Debbie in its execution. It smacks of Debbie being lovable and a bit out there.”

Could Rosie return for the big day? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory predicts return for Rosie Webster

Debbie’s bound to have a lot of guests on that invite list because, well, she’s Debbie Webster. Think of all the people she knows!

One of these people, a new Corrie fan theory has predicted, might be Rosie Webster. She hasn’t set foot on those cobbles in quite a while. She didn’t even return when Kevin got cancer. But, Rosie doesn’t ever miss a party…

One fan asked: “With the soap filming on location (they rarely do) for Debbie’s wedding could something big be happening?”

Another then replied: “Hmm you might have a point. Rosie’s return?”

With some surprises set to be on the way this festive season, could Rosie actually return?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

