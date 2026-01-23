Every brutal swipe Helen Flanagan has made at footballer ex Scott Sinclair as she reveals: ‘We have a very bad relationship’

Helen Flanagan has recently taken a savage swipe at her footballer ex Scott Sinclair – but it’s not the first time she’s spoken her mind about the father of her children…

Helen and Scott began dating in 2009. They got engaged back in 2018 during a trip to Disneyland. They share a son Charlie and two daughters Matilda and Delilah.

Helen and Scott intended to tie the knot in 2024 and had reportedly set their sights on their dream venue. However, in 2022, it was announced that the pair had called it quits. Since then, the pair have had a rather rollercoaster relationship as they continue to co-parent their kids.

But just this week, Helen launched a brutal attack on Scott, insisting that she ‘doesn’t like him’. So, with Helen reigniting their feud, ED! is taking a look back at the star’s most savage digs at her former flame…

The pair got together when they were 19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan’s ‘difficult’ relationship with Scott Sinclair

In June 204, Helen opened up about her “difficult” relationship with ex Scott as she discussed co-parenting.

She shared a video in June 2024 of her eldest daughter Matilda at a Beauty and The Beast afternoon tea. The actor and model expressed how “proud of the beautiful girl Matilda is”, adding that she “adapts to change” well.

While she didn’t mention Scott, she hinted that it has been a struggle co-parenting her three children with him. She said: “I felt really emotional that day, a lot of personal things going on and it can be extremely emotionally draining co-parenting when you have a difficult relationship.”

Helen admitted that she felt “bad mum guilt” as she is usually up and down from London for work and she wanted her daughter to “feel loved and special”.

Helen’s made several swipes at Scott over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan said she and Scott Sinclair were ‘toxic’ together

A few months later, in October 2024, Helen again discussed Scott and reflected on their “toxic” relationship. She also admitted that she had been “blocked” by him at the time.

Speaking on the Life of Bryony podcast, Helen said she doesn’t need a man to be happy “but it really [bleep]ing helps when you’re in a healthy relationship to a toxic one”.

She added: “No disrespect to the father of my children, you know, I’ve had three children with him, and I always have a lot of love for him. We’re both good people, but together we were very toxic.”

She then said: “I think a toxic relationship can just damage your mental health a lot. Especially when you struggle with your mental health anyway.”

The former Corrie star then revealed how things were between herself and Scott at the time: “I mean, I’m on block at the moment on Scott’s phone. I really am. I’m on block.

“We do each other’s [bleep]ing head in. But I know he always will have a love for me. You know, you always have kind of a respect for each other. I know he’s not a bad guy, we’ve just got our own [bleep] going on.

“And I think because we’re together from so young, we were just 19. I just don’t think we had that time to grow, until we’ve split up, we just we just didn’t work.”

They split a few years back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen’s brutal Father’s Day ‘swipe’

Fast forward to February 2025 and Helen and Scott appeared to be in bad terms. The TV star headed to her Instagram and shared a meme of Whitney Houston singing I Have Nothing.

The video showed the star singing the word ‘nothing’ and was captioned alongside the audio clip: “What are you getting your baby daddy for father’s day?” Helen shared the post to her own profile alongside a string of laughing emojis.

Meanwhile in October 2025, Helen was back with another savage dig. She headed to her Instagram and re-shared a video of someone jumping into the sea.

The post was captioned: “Get back with the father of your kids or drown.”

Helen hit out at her ex on social media before posting a pic with Charlie (Credit: Helen Flanagan via Instagram)

Helen calls out Scott in explicit rant

Last month, Helen publicly called out Scott after he allegedly failed to attend their son’s school nativity play, choosing instead to party at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

She took to Instagram Stories in December to blast the Bristol Rovers footballer after he shared a series of photos from his lavish trip abroad.

Reposting one of Scott’s photos from the Formula 1 event, Helen furiously wrote: “You really are a piece of [bleep]. How dare you not turn up to Charlie’s nativity.” Sinclair captioned his original post: “What a weekend – Abu Dhabi F1. Happy days, blurry nights…”

She recently hit out at Scott (Credit: Channel 5)

Helen and Scott have ‘a very bad relationship’

Just this week, Helen hit out at Scott again, telling MailOnline: “He’s a [bleep]head, but I will always have love for him.”

She then made it clear that despite co-parenting, there is no friendship remaining between them.

“I don’t like him, I don’t think we like each other. It has been hellish, very challenging. It has left me in a difficult place financially.”

Helen continued: “I have bit my tongue for three and a half years. We have a very bad relationship; we only communicate through my father now.”

