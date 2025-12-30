Helen Flanagan left her Instagram followers in awe after she shared numerous snapshots of herself over the Christmas period.

The former Corrie star, who shares three children — daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four — with her ex Scott Sinclair, has had quite the busy December.

Helen Flanagan on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (December 29), Helen uploaded a carousel post that documented her past few weeks.

In the first slide, the 35-year-old posed in a red, Santa-style lace lingerie bodysuit that featured fluffy white detailing.

Flashing a radiant smile in front of her tree, Helen posed on her knees as she was surrounded by Christmas presents.

She styled her long blonde locks down and behind her ears, which showed off her heart-shaped earrings. For her makeup, Helen opted for bold red lipstick.

In another slide, Helen posed in a video with rollers in her hair. Meanwhile, in another snap, she appeared on stage for panto.

Other frames included Helen with her son Charlie and spending Christmas day with her family. However, in the very final slide, she shared another snapshot of herself wearing lingerie, where her top was tied up with a huge ribbon.

“December I loved you,” she wrote in her caption, adding the Santa, red heart and sparkle emoji.

‘Still a proper northern stunner’

Following the upload, Helen’s fans rushed to the comments section to praise her.

“That first pic is absolutely unreal! You look incredible @hjgflanagan,” one user wrote.

“WOW, December was very exciting!” another person shared.

“You are so beautiful, babe. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise xx,” a third remarked.

“Still a proper northern stunner!” a fourth person said.

“Love the sexy photos of you next to Xmas tree. Look stunning, hot, gorgeous and juicy in red. What a MILF,” a fifth insisted.

