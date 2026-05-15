Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly set to miss out on another major royal family occasion, with fresh claims suggesting he has not been invited to nephew Peter Phillips’ upcoming wedding.

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips will marry fiancée Harriet Sperling next month during a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday June 6.

But according to new reports, Andrew, 66, will not be among the guests attending the big day.

Andrew reportedly won’t attend Peter Phillips’ wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly left off Peter Phillips wedding guest list

The Daily Mail has claimed Andrew has not been invited to the wedding celebrations. Representatives for Andrew and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

The latest report comes as Andrew continues to face scrutiny over his past links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Questions surrounding Andrew’s relationship with Epstein have followed him for years. He has also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has consistently denied.

Earlier this year, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Attention intensified after millions of files connected to Epstein were released in January.

Following the release, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Epstein relating to his former role as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew held the position between 2001 and 2011. According to the files, he allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein in 2010.

Official guidance states that trade envoys are expected to protect sensitive commercial and political information linked to their work overseas.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing in connection to Epstein. After his arrest, he was released under investigation.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling will marry next month (Credit: Cover Images)

Which royals are expected at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding?

According to the Daily Mail, several senior royals are expected to attend Peter and Harriet’s wedding ceremony, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also thought likely to attend, alongside Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

Peter’s sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are also expected to be there for the celebrations.

Some royal commentators have also suggested Peter may choose to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite ongoing tensions within the wider royal family. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in the US.

Senior royals are expected to attend the couple’s wedding (Credit: Zak Hussein)

In April, Buckingham Palace confirmed details surrounding Peter and Harriet’s wedding in an official statement.

It read: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today announced their wedding date.

Read more: Balaclava-clad man ‘charged’ for ‘threatening’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near home

“The summer wedding will take place at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester on Saturday 6th June 2026 in a private ceremony. Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the announcement. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Do you think Andrew should attend Peter and Harriet’s wedding? Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.