Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet Sperling have confirmed when they will say “I do”, with the couple sharing fresh details about their upcoming wedding day.

The royal wedding is now firmly in the diary after months of anticipation following their engagement announcement last year.

The happy couple announced their engagement in August 2025.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Princess Anne’s son Peter, often described as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “favourite” grandson, began dating nurse Harriet in 2024.

Now, a date has been set for their nuptials and the venue has been chosen…

Harriet and Peter have set a wedding date for June 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling announce wedding date

A statement has read: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today announced their wedding date.

“The summer wedding will take place at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester on Saturday 6th June 2026 in a private ceremony. Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the announcement. Further details will be announced in due course.”

The couple announced their engagement last summer (Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images)

Peter and Harriet’s engagement news

Last August, Peter and Harriet confirmed they were engaged, sharing the news with both families and senior royals at the time.

A statement issued for the couple read: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.”

Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

It continued: “Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding.”

Peter was previously married to Autumn (Credit: Shutterstock)

Peter’s first marriage

This will mark Peter’s second marriage. He was previously married to the mother of his children, Autumn Kelly. The former couple share two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14.

Their split was announced in early 2020. At the time, a statement from the palace read: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

It added: “The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah (nine) and Isla (seven).

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.”

As Peter prepares to walk down the aisle once again, attention will no doubt turn to the summer ceremony and the royal guests expected to attend, with more details set to be revealed in due course.

Read more: King Charles ‘show of support’ for nieces Beatrice and Eugenie amid Andrew scandal

Leave your congratulations to Peter and Harriet on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.