King Charles ‘show of support’ for nieces Beatrice and Eugenie amid Andrew scandal

King Charles is said to have made a notable gesture towards his nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as speculation swirls over their standing within the royal family.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have been going through a tough time in recent months amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Both Andrew and Sarah have faced intense attention over their past association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, leaving many questioning how the situation might impact their daughters’ royal roles.

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Last October, King Charles began formal steps to strip his brother Andrew of his remaining royal titles, including his prince title, as pressure mounted over his links to Epstein. However, Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their princess titles.

With ongoing debate about whether the monarchy might distance itself further, a fresh report suggests the sisters could still very much be part of the royal picture.

The king has reportedly invited Beatrice and Eugenie to Royal Ascot this summer (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

King Charles’ ‘show of support’ to Beatrice and Eugenie

According to The Sun, the king, 77, could extend an invitation to Beatrice and Eugenie for Royal Ascot this summer.

The report suggests the sisters may take part in the traditional carriage procession and join the royal enclosure during the five-day June event, potentially alongside their husbands.

A source told the publication: “All the signs are they’re not being judged on the sins of the parents.”

Sources close to the monarch also claim he remains fond of his nieces and is open to them attending future royal engagements.

The update comes shortly after reports that Beatrice and Eugenie will miss the royal family’s Easter service this weekend. The pair are said to have made “alternative plans”.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly won’t join the royals at the Easter service this weekend (Credit: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock)

The scandal surrounding Andrew and Sarah

It has been a turbulent period for the royal family following the US Department of Justice’s release of millions of Epstein-related files in January.

Among the material were images appearing to show Andrew kneeling over an unidentified woman, though no context was provided.

Emails included in the files also reportedly suggested Andrew may have shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are required to maintain strict confidentiality over sensitive commercial and political matters.

All the signs are they’re not being judged on the sins of the parents.

On February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Although, further details of the allegations have not been disclosed.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein. He was released under investigation hours after his arrest and has largely remained out of the public eye since.

Sarah Ferguson has also come under scrutiny over her alleged links to Epstein. Emails in the files appeared to shed light on the nature of their relationship.

In some messages, she reportedly described Epstein as a “legend” and referred to him as a “brother I have always wished for”.

We previously contacted both Andrew and Sarah for comment regarding the files. Being named or pictured in the documents is not, in itself, evidence of wrongdoing.

Sarah and Andrew have both faced scrutiny over their past links to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

Allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew has faced years of scrutiny over his association with Epstein. He stepped back from royal duties in 2019.

In 2021, he was sued in a US civil case by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault. She alleged she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

Andrew has always strongly denied the claims.

In February 2022, the case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. Andrew maintained that the agreement did not represent any admission of liability.

Read more: ‘Reason’ Queen Camilla skipped Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Scrutiny intensified again last year following the release of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, in which she repeated her allegations.

King Charles subsequently moved to remove Andrew’s remaining royal titles and honours and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor. He now resides on the Sandringham Estate.

Reports have also suggested Beatrice and Eugenie were left “aghast” and “mortified” by the contents of the Epstein files.

As the situation continues to unfold, questions remain over how prominently Beatrice and Eugenie will feature in royal life going forward, especially as public events like Ascot approach.

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