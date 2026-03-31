‘Why’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will ‘miss Easter service’ with royal family this year

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly set to miss the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday appearance this weekend, in a break from recent years that is already raising eyebrows among royal watchers.

On Easter Sunday (April 5), King Charles is expected to lead senior members of the Firm at a service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

It’s typically a well-attended occasion for the wider family, with Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, usually present.

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Beatrice attended last year’s Easter service alongside her husband (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Why’ Beatrice and Eugenie are missing this year’s service

According to the BBC, the sisters will not be attending this Sunday’s service, having instead made what are described as “alternative plans” for the holiday.

Their decision is said to have been agreed with King Charles.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Last year, Sarah Ferguson attended the royal family’s Easter service (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, who notably missed last year’s gathering.

At the 2025 service, Beatrice and Eugenie were both in attendance, joined by their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

However, the months since have brought renewed attention to Andrew and Sarah’s past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The king and queen will attend the Easter service this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Fresh scrutiny over Andrew and Sarah’s Epstein links

The spotlight intensified earlier this year following the release of millions of documents connected to Epstein and his crimes.

Among the material, images reportedly showed Andrew in compromising positions, including one appearing to show him kneeling over an unidentified woman. Another photograph surfaced in March, said to show Andrew with Peter Mandelson, dressed in bathrobes, and Epstein, although no time or location was provided.

Andrew and Mandelson have separately been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid ongoing scrutiny linked to their past associations with Epstein.

Following January’s document release, Andrew also faced allegations that he shared confidential information with Epstein in 2010 during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. He has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson has similarly come under fire. Emails said to be between her and Epstein appeared to show her describing him as a “legend” and like a “brother”.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not, in itself, evidence of wrongdoing.

Andrew has faced intense scrutiny over his past links to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

Beatrice and Eugenie ‘aghast’ over latest revelations

Reports suggest the ongoing fallout has deeply affected Beatrice and Eugenie.

“They are aghast at what they have read. They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them,” a source told the Daily Mail in February.

Read more: Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo accused of ‘disrespectful’ behaviour: ‘There was an arrogance’

“We don’t believe the girls were told much about what has just emerged, and they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man.”

With the royal family set to gather once again at Windsor this Easter, the sisters’ absence is likely to be noted, even as the Firm continues to navigate the ongoing attention surrounding their parents.

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