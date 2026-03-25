Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo accused of ‘disrespectful’ behaviour: ‘There was an arrogance’

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has found himself at the centre of fresh chatter, after a former government minister claimed he behaved like a “disrespectful teenager” during a church service.

Nadine Dorries, who previously served as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, made the allegation about the property developer following what she says was a first-hand encounter.

Claims have been made about Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo (Credit: Cover Images)

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Nadine Dorries’ claims about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Writing in a piece for MailOnline, Nadine recalled sitting in front of Beatrice and Edoardo, along with Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, during a church service.

She wrote: “I’ve had some experience of Edo myself. At a church service, I found Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands seated behind me.

“Edo was laughing loudly and generally behaving like a disrespectful teenager so that, at one point, I turned round and gave him the evil eye that only a woman my age – and a mother – can bestow.”

She continued: “To his credit, he got the message, pronto. But there was an arrogance there that smacked of immaturity.”

Representatives for Beatrice and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

Nadine Dorries claims that Edoardo acted like a “disrespectful teenager” during a church service (Credit: Cover Images)

Marriage rumours swirl around Beatrice and Edoardo

The claims arrive at a time when rumours about Beatrice and Edoardo’s relationship have been doing the rounds.

The couple married in July 2020 in a low-key ceremony held under COVID-19 restrictions.

More recently, it has been suggested that the ongoing controversy involving Beatrice’s parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and their past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has placed strain on the couple.

Edo was laughing loudly and generally behaving like a disrespectful teenager.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.

“She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths – that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo.

“She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.”

Edoardo and Beatrice have faced rumours about their marriage lately (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Things are great between them’

However, not everyone agrees with the speculation. A friend of the couple has since dismissed the reports, insisting their relationship remains strong.

“The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children!

“They’ve both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids.

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“Recent reports that things aren’t good between them are not true at all. Things are great between them and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!”

Representatives for Beatrice were contacted for comment on these claims.

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