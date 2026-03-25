Royal family faces ‘real problem’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid public reunion ‘hopes’

The royal family may be heading for a fresh dilemma as Prince Harry’s hopes for a headline-making moment with King Charles gather pace ahead of the Invictus Games returning to the UK. With tensions still simmering, talk of a reunion is already raising eyebrows.

The Duke of Sussex’s beloved Invictus Games comes to the UK next summer. According to reports, Harry has a strong desire to open the event alongside his father, King Charles.

But, of course, their relationship has been strained for some time. Thanks to years of Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interviews, TV appearances and his memoir Spare, relations between the Sussexes and the monarchy has broken down.

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However, could a public reunion possibly be on the cards for next year?

Prince Harry’s beloved Invictus Games returns to the UK next summer (Credit: INSTARimages)

Prince Harry’s ‘desire’ over father King Charles ahead of Invictus Games

Back in January, it was claimed Harry, 41, is keen to “fulfil a dream” by appearing alongside the king at the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in July 2027.

Harry’s Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans. He first launched the games in London in 2014.

“They’re desperate because they need royal validation or revalidation.”

A source told The Sun: “Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus, and he wants him to open the games alongside him. Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.”

However, royal author Tom Bower has warned the idea could prove tricky for the monarchy, given the Sussexes’ past criticisms.

Will King Charles open the Invictus Games with Harry next year? (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family faces ‘real problem’ over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘reunion’

Speaking on GB News, Bower, who has long been critical of Harry and Meghan, suggested the couple are eager to be seen alongside the king at the high-profile event.

He also claimed Harry and Meghan are “desperate for money” following their shift away from royal duties six years ago, after stepping back and pursuing media deals including partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

Bower said: “They’re desperate because they need royal validation or revalidation. And for that, they need to come back to Britain.

“Well, that’s the problem. They are trading on [the royal franchise] and have traded on it aggressively. And that, of course, has been outrageous and hugely damaging to the reputation of the royal family and of Britain.”

He continued: “But the real thing is that they want to come back, they want to stand next to King Charles at the Birmingham Invictus Games, and that is a real problem for the royal family.

“And more than that, they’ve got a huge problem. I mean, they’ve got the whole security problem, which is not going to be resolved, in my view, in their favour. And of course, where they’re bringing the Invictus Games, which was deliberately plotted by Harry to be in Birmingham so he could cajole his father into it, he’s got his major problem of the competitors.”

Bower added: “I think the whole plan was that they come back together in July. I think that is now in serious danger, because of my book and because of other things. And so my fear is they become desperate.”

Meghan and Harry recently hit out at Tom Bower’s “deranged conspiracy and melodrama” (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Tom Bower’s new book about Harry and Meghan

Meanwhile, tensions have been further stirred by Bower’s latest book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, which takes a deep dive into the Sussexes’ royal exit and their actions over the past six years.

The book has been serialised in The Times, detailing a number of claims about Harry and Meghan.

Read more: Kate Middleton felt ‘terrified’ to follow royal tradition after birth of Prince George which pregnant Meghan Markle ‘chose against’

Among them is the allegation that Queen Camilla had told friends Meghan had “brainwashed” Harry.

In response, the Sussexes’ team issued a strongly worded statement, saying: “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

Representatives for the Sussexes have been contacted for comment on Bower’s latest remarks.

So, will this long-awaited Invictus moment bring father and son together, or deepen the divide? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.