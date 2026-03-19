‘Ben hates him and I’m here for it’: This Morning host Ben Shephard hailed over treatment of ’toxic’ guest

Ben Shephard was praised following an interview with author Tom Bower on This Morning today (March 19).

During Thursday’s show, Ben was joined by regular co-host Cat Deeley, who also interviewed Tom about his book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

The book arrives four years after his bestseller, Revenge, which detailed the fractured relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British Royal Family.

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During Thursday’s episode, Tom Bower discussed his new book (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard in heated This Morning interview with Tom Bower

In the interview, Tom explained that his latest book is a “new story”. He mentioned that Meghan Markle has been “failing” to become a “domestic goddess”.

He also noted that Prince Harry has been attempting to “find a role” over the past few years and that their careers have been a “struggle” and in “decline”.

Ben immediately hit back, asking how Meghan could be “failing” after her recent lines had been selling out. However, Tom insisted it’s not the truth.

After many questioned Tom’s sources of information about the couple, Ben pointed out that the people coming forward have always remained anonymous.

Tom then hit back, saying Ben was “doubting that they’re accurate”. However, he said he is “content” that his sources are “reliable”.

After quoting trolls in his book, Ben was left flabbergasted and questioned why he was giving them the airtime, especially after admitting he didn’t completely believe them.

“They can be faceless voices who just shout in their bedroom,” Ben said. Struggling to get off the topic, Ben couldn’t wrap his head around how some of Tom’s sources in the book are referred to as “trolls”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ben brought up Harry’s project, The Invictus Games, which is an international multi-sport competition for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans.

Tom explained he went to watch a basketball game and came away feeling “very depressed”, believing the whole thing was “rather odd”.

He insisted he saw the American team get wheeled off, stand up and walk away, declaring there was no need for their wheelchairs.

Having none of it, Ben said it was an “unfair” claim and said he had no right to make that assumption.

Fans praised Ben for standing up to Tom (Credit: ITV)

‘I respect Ben’

Viewers were left fuming over the interview and praised Ben for sticking up for Harry and Meghan.

“Tom Bowers obsession with Meghan and Harry is disturbing. What a toxic, pathetic excuse of a man he is. Nowt better to do than bully a couple who’re living their best lives,” one user wrote on X.

“I really respect Ben Shephard for holding Tom Bower to account over his Invictus comments and the interview as a whole,” another person shared.

“Oh well done Ben, give him the contempt he deserves. Tom Bower is one vile, disgusting liar,” a third remarked.

“Ben is shutting this guy down and I’m all here for it,” a fourth said.

“Ben hates him. And I’m here for it,” a fifth expressed.

“How can you watch the Invictus Games and come away depressed? Now he’s accusing veterans of faking disabilities. What a nasty old [bleep],” a sixth added.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “Go on Ben. Call him out on his bull[bleep].”

Read more: ‘Tone deaf! This Morning host Ben Shephard faces major backlash following ‘disappointing’ admission

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