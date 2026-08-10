Sam Thompson has found himself at the centre of an awkward crush revelation after Pete Wicks claimed he had eyes for Olivia Attwood’s sister Georgia.

The revelation comes as the former Made In Chelsea star is in a relationship with model and influencer Talitha Balinska. However, it was not stated when Sam’s encounter with Georgia took place.

Speaking on their Staying Relevant podcast, Pete said: “He’s basically got a crush on Liv’s sister.”

Sam is currently Talitha Balinska (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Thompson asks Olivia Attwood’s sister to marry him

Pete’s story centred on a restaurant encounter involving the friends. Sam was sitting at one table, while Pete, Olivia, Georgia and others were nearby.

According to Pete, Sam joined Georgia after drinking tequila and took Pete’s seat beside her.

“He’d known her for roughly 90 seconds. Let’s be honest, you’ve met her once at Liv’s birthday and at Liv’s birthday he asked her to marry him. She is happily married and has a fabulous job, she’s very much like Liv, like personality and everything, she’s [bleep]ing great,” he said.

“So we walk into the restaurant and I am outside having a cigarette, Sam comes bounding out and says ‘what are the chances’, I went ‘what are you doing here?'”

Sam was seated at a table with his pals, while Pete, Liv, Georgia and the rest of their group were gathered at the table beside him.

But after knocking back a few tequilas, a tipsy Sam decided to move over and sit beside Georgia – a move that left her visibly cringing.

Pete said: “When Sam feels drunk, he thinks everyone else is drunker, so he’ll just order loads of tequilas and he’ll make sure you see him do one or maybe two, then what he’ll do is ‘I’ve done mine and start passing them around’

“At one point I went to the toilet and I came back and he was sat in my seat, which was next to Liv’s sister and she had asked him to get up because what Sam did was sit next to her and stare.

“Then Sam went ‘I love you’, that’s literally what he said to her. She went to him, ‘Okay, Pete’s back now, you can get up.'”

Sam then reportedly suggested that the group should continue the night together. However, Pete said that plan did not happen, with Olivia and Georgia heading elsewhere without Sam.

Pete also claimed Sam had met Georgia before at Olivia’s birthday.

Sam’s relationship with Talitha Balinska

Sam is currently dating Talitha. The couple were first seen together in October 2025 before making their relationship official that December.

In May 2026, they announced that they had moved in together. Talitha shared the news in a playful TikTok video as she joked about one of Sam’s habits at home.

She said: “Living with a man is so exhausting. All I asked was for him to put this toothbrush in the right place. God.”

Read more: ‘Jumpscare!’ Sam Thompson gives followers a shock as he shows off drastic ‘surgery’ look

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