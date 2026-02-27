‘Jumpscare!’ Sam Thompson gives followers a shock as he shows off drastic ‘surgery’ look

TV star Sam Thompson gave his followers a scare when he gave them the impression he was about to have a serious amount of surgery on his face.

The 33-year-old, who won the 23rd series of I’m A Celebrity in 2023, is no stranger to playing pranks on his followers.

However, his latest almost had fans concerned…

Sam shared another prank video with followers

Sam Thompson shares hilarious surgery video on Instagram

In an Instagram video posted yesterday (February 26), Sam can be seen lying down in what was made to look like a surgeon’s office.

While someone marked his face where the needles would be injected, Sam pretended to get his forehead, nose, cheek, chin, and top lip filled to enhance his features.

In a clip that was supposed to document the ‘results’, Sam appeared with fake, huge lips, extreme cheeks, and raised eyebrows.

Over the top of the video, he wrote: “When you want her to notice you, so you show up on her plastic surgeon’s Instagram page.”

Meanwhile, in his caption, Sam added: “Gotta do what you gotta do….”

‘Please don’t ever do this’

Sam’s followers immediately reacted, some of whom were initially concerned before realising it was a joke.

“Omg that was a bit of a jump scare,” one user wrote.

“Please don’t ever do this,” another shared.

“Well, that was a jumpscare,” a third remarked.

“Surely not,” a fourth said.

“Ha ha but Please don’t ever do this to yourself! You are gorgeous without this. You have a rugged Pete Wicks look, which is best! lol xx,” a fifth fan insisted.

Others, however, believe Sam looked like Blue singer Duncan James in the post-surgery look.

“You look like Duncan from Blue after,” one said.

“Is it just me or did you look a little bit like Duncan from Blue with the sharper cheekbones?!” another asked.

