Name ‘police gave disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after arrest’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly found himself stripped back to the bare basics during his arrest last month, with claims he was given a surprisingly plain label by police at the height of the drama.

King Charles’ younger brother was arrested on his birthday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. While the exact nature of the allegations remains unclear, the incident unfolded during a period of intense scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After around 11 hours in custody, the 66-year-old was released under investigation.

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Now, fresh claims suggest just how far removed Andrew’s situation was from royal life while he was in police hands.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘was given’ by police during arrest

According to The Sun, the former Duke of York was referred to simply as Detainee A during his arrest.

A source said: “It brings it home doesn’t it? To go from Prince and Duke and Earl, Baron, Knight — all those fancy titles then suddenly you’re Detainee A.

“He must have thought just being plain ‘Andy’ was awful at one point. I don’t suppose he thought it could get much worse.

“Police in Norfolk are fed up that he’s effectively been dumped on them and made their problem.”

Representatives for Andrew and Norfolk and Thames Valley Police have been contacted for comment.

Over the years, Andrew has held a string of prestigious titles including Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The royal was reportedly known as Detainee A during his arrest (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein

These days, he is known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his brother, the king, had his royal titles and honours removed last October.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the move as pressure grew over Andrew’s alleged links to Epstein.

He must have thought just being plain ‘Andy’ was awful at one point.

Andrew has largely stayed out of the royal spotlight in recent years as his association with Epstein continued to make headlines. He was also accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre, who took her own life last April, claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

The king had Andrew’s titles removed last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Why was Andrew arrested?

On February 19, the same day he turned 66, police were seen arriving at the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew had recently moved after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier that month.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

The exact details of the claims being examined have not been made public.

However, the arrest follows renewed allegations linked to a batch of Epstein files released at the end of January.

Allegations against Andrew

Following the release of documents by the US Department of Justice, Andrew faced claims he shared sensitive and confidential information with Epstein relating to his role as a UK trade envoy in 2010.

Andrew held the position between 2001 and 2011.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are expected to maintain strict confidentiality over sensitive commercial or political material.

Read more: New image showing ‘Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a bathrobe with Epstein and Peter Mandelson’ emerges

We previously contacted representatives for Andrew for comment on these allegations.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein. Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

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