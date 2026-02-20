Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shocking arrest hour by hour from Charles’ statement to Trump’s reaction

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday, February 19, at the royal estate of Sandringham, according to a police statement.

Since the first reports emerged and Thames Valley Police later issued confirmation, speculation has intensified. Questions have mounted throughout the day, with many seeking clarity about the disgraced former prince’s shocking arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s unprecedented arrest hour by hour

Keep reading for an hour by hour breakdown, as well as fresh reports of new and disturbing images said to feature Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Police were first spotted at a property on the Sandringham Estate at around 8am on Thursday morning.

Within the hour, reports began to circulate, with attention quickly turning to Wood Farm, Andrew’s temporary residence on the estate.

He was taken into custody that morning and was not released until the evening. The arrest was made on suspicion of misconduct in public office. However, the precise details of the allegations remain unknown.

The royal has faced allegations of sharing sensitive and confidential documents to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was UK’s trade envoy in 2010.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has vehemently denied allegations of sexual assault. Importantly, this arrest should not be viewed as any indication of guilt, and no charges have been brought.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at Wood Farm, Sandringham

When he returned home later that evening, an unflattering image was captured during the car journey, prompting further questions.

What happened during his time in custody? And what could happen next? Here is everything we know so far.

At around 07:30 on February 19 GMT: Thames Valley Police informed the Home Office of plans to arrest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. According to reports, a statement from the National Police Chiefs’ Council explained that this step was “in line with routine practice”.

At approximately 08:00: Officers in unmarked vehicles arrived at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The plain clothed officers arrested Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office. No photographs captured the moment of arrest.

09:54: The BBC was the first to confirm the arrest. In the minutes that followed, images of unmarked vehicles at Sandringham began to circulate, accompanied by a wave of reports.

10:02: It was confirmed that Andrew had been arrested on his 66th birthday, February 19, 2026.

10:03: Thames Valley Police issued a formal statement confirming that a man in his sixties had been arrested and taken into custody. The force also disclosed that searches had commenced at addresses in Norfolk and Berkshire.

11:15: Norfolk Constabulary confirmed it was “supporting a Thames Valley Police investigation into misconduct in a public office”.

Sandringham, Buckingham Palace and Royal Lodge swarmed by media

Between 11:15 and noon: Reaction intensified and media gathered at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace and Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Virginia Giuffre’s family also spoke publicly in response to the arrest. They said their broken hearts had been “lifted” following the news.

Virginia Giuffre’s family speak out

Ms Giuffre, who died last year aged 41, had alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied her allegations.

It’s worth noting that Andrew has not been arrested for anything surrounding Ms Giuffre.

King Charles issues statement

12:00: King Charles III issued a statement expressing his “deepest concern” regarding his brother’s arrest. He reiterated: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

The monarch also confirmed his “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” with the authorities. Around the same time, the queen arrived at an engagement in Westminster.

12:43: The Press Association reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales supported the king’s position, echoing his sentiments without issuing a separate statement.

Throughout the afternoon, King Charles continued with scheduled duties. He received Francisco Lima Mena, Ambassador of El Salvador, at St James’s Palace. He also greeted Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, Ambassador of Spain, and High Commissioner for Kenya Maurice Makoloo.

Royal duties continue

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla attended a lunchtime orchestral concert. Princess Anne travelled to Leeds, where she fulfilled an engagement at HMP Leeds as Patron of the Butler Trust.

Later, the king attended the opening of London Fashion Week and was photographed alongside fashion designer Stella McCartney. An image also emerged of Queen Camilla with Anna Wintour at St James’s Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla heckled

Reports later suggested that both Charles and Camilla were heckled separately by individuals asking about Andrew’s arrest. Neither royal responded and instead continued with their engagements.

As evening approached, attention turned back to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

18:50: A black Range Rover was seen arriving at the centre where Andrew had been held.

A glimpse at Andrew’s time in custody

BBC Home and Legal Correspondent Dominic Casciani explained: “At the station, the custody sergeant would have been responsible for verifying he was indeed the suspect. They would have also checked if he was in a fit state, physically and mentally, to be booked in. Andrew would have had his rights read to him – this includes regular breaks for food and to go to the toilet, and the right to tell someone where he is.

“It’s likely he would then have had this mugshot, fingerprints and DNA taken. Andrew would then have had to decide whether to seek advice from the 24/7 local duty solicitor while he waited for his preferred criminal lawyer, assuming he has one, to arrive.

“While it’s of course highly unusual for a local lawyer to deal with a royal like this, these people are experts in helping suspects in the first hours of arrest. His cell would have come with a toilet, and he would have been given the offer of bedding. Given how long he was held, he would likely have received two meals.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor photographed leaving Aylsham police station

19:00: Andrew was photographed leaving Aylsham police station in the back seat of a car. He appeared to lower his seat in an attempt to avoid photographers. The widely circulated image showed him wide eyed with his collar turned up.

Photographer Phil Noble, who captured one of six images as the vehicle passed, said: “You can plan and use your experience and know roughly what you need to do, but still everything needs to align.”

He added that photographing a moving car often requires “more luck than judgement”.

Thames Valley Police confirm that Andrew has been released under investigation

19:37: Thames Valley Police confirmed that Andrew had been released under investigation. Searches in Norfolk had concluded, although activity in Berkshire appeared to continue.

21:30: Andrew returned to Wood Farm at Sandringham. Media and police presence remained in the area.

US president Donald Trump addresses Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

At around 22:20 GMT: US president Donald Trump commented while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. He said: “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing.”

He also described King Charles as “a fantastic man, king”.

February 20 at around 06:00: Andrew dominated front pages across the UK. The story had made global headlines overnight.

The scandal continues

At approximately 07:00: The BBC reported that searches at Royal Lodge appeared to continue into a second day.

Between 08:00 and 10:00: Media once again gathered at Sandringham, while additional unmarked vehicles arrived at Royal Lodge.

Crown Prosecution Service share statement

11:38: Reports indicated that the Crown Prosecution Service had not yet been formally involved.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We are in close contact with police regarding high-profile individuals. We remain ready to support any police investigations if needed.”

New images from the Epstein Files allegedly featuring Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor emerge

At around 12:30: Reports surfaced of images said to show an individual appearing to be Andrew playing with a so called ‘boob ball’ with a toddler. Another image reportedly shows him seated on a sofa with the child, whose face is blurred. The images are said to date from 2011.

No further context has been provided, and Andrew’s team has not commented.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing. He has always denied any misconduct.

Police activity has continued at Royal Lodge

At around 13:20: Police activity reportedly continued at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

At around 14:20: A significant police presence also remained at Sandringham Estate.

14:50: Princess Anne continued with public engagements, visiting a defence factory in Rotherham, a crisp factory in Sheffield and a nursery. She reportedly ignored a reporter who shouted a question about Andrew’s arrest.

Met Police issue new statement

15:30: Aerial footage showed police gathered around Royal Lodge.

At around 16:00: The Metropolitan Police stated they were “identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely, in a protection capacity, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”.

They added: “They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us.”

Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed.

