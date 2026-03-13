New image showing ‘Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a bathrobe with Epstein and Peter Mandelson’ emerges

A newly surfaced image is said to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor alongside two men who appear to be Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mandelson.

The latest development comes as scrutiny surrounding the Epstein Files continues to intensify.

New reports are emerging about Andrew and his links to Epstein (Credit: PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor snapped with Peter Mandelson

According to recent reports, the first known photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein has now been uncovered.

In the image, a man believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears seated beside two individuals identified as Mandelson and Epstein. The three men are gathered around a table.

Both Andrew and Mandelson appear to be wearing bathrobes in the image, which was reportedly discovered by ITV News.

It is believed to be the first photograph showing the three men together. The image has reportedly been released by the US Department of Justice as part of the ongoing Epstein Files.

At present, the exact date of the photograph remains unclear.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the Epstein Files

ITV News reports that the image may have been taken in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

In the photograph, the three men appear to be seated outdoors on wooden decking. Each of them has a mug with the US flag printed on it placed on the table in front of them.

No further context has been provided for the image. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s representatives have not yet commented.

Being pictured or named in the Epstein files does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.

Although the photograph is undated, reports suggest it resembles images that previously appeared in Epstein’s so called birthday book, which became public last year.

Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein with Andrew

That same birthday book reportedly included another photograph showing Mandelson wearing a bathrobe while standing beside Epstein.

The former UK ambassador to the United States is also said to have written a message in the book describing Epstein as his “best pal”.

The image now circulating is believed to have been taken sometime between 1999 and 2000.

Epstein was later imprisoned in 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The latest slew of Epstein Files

In recent months, a vast new tranche of Epstein related documents has been released. Reports suggest the files contain roughly three million documents.

These materials include more than 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images. As a result, investigators and journalists are still examining the contents.

Mandelson has also appeared in headlines recently due to his past association with Epstein.

Reports claim that on the night before Epstein’s arrest in 2008, Mandelson sent emails encouraging him to remain strong.

According to those messages, he reportedly wrote: “Your friends stay with you and love you.”

Peter Mandelson allegations

In 2009, Mandelson is said to have stayed at Epstein’s New York apartment while the financier was serving an 18 month prison sentence.

Emails have also reportedly surfaced showing Mandelson’s husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, thanking Epstein for a payment of £10,000. The money was allegedly intended to help fund an osteopathy course.

A snap of Andrew and Peter has reportedly come to light (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, messages dating from between 2009 and 2010 reportedly show Mandelson, who was then serving as business secretary under Prime Minister Gordon Brown, discussing government matters with Epstein. This reportedly included advance notice of a €500 billion bailout intended to stabilise the Euro.

Mandelson was arrested on February 23 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was later released on bail.

Through his lawyers, he has stated that he looks forward to clearing his name.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Elsewhere, other recent reports linked Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to images contained within the Epstein files.

Some reports claimed that the former prince appeared in photographs with a young woman seated on his lap.

The low quality images were released by the US Department of Justice as part of the same document release.

Again, being pictured or named in the Epstein files does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also arrested on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct. He was released eleven hours later and remains under investigation.

He has repeatedly and strongly denied any wrongdoing connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Representatives for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been contacted for comment.

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