Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home was once a key part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s budding romance

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s current home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate has a surprisingly rich history. In fact, the modest farmhouse has long-standing links to several members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Princess Kate.

Today, the property serves as Andrew’s temporary residence while renovations continue at nearby Marsh Farm. He moved there after leaving Royal Lodge. However, the house has played many roles over the decades.

Andrew has reportedly started the process of giving up one of his homes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s link to Wood Farm

Interestingly, Wood Farm also holds sentimental value for Prince William and Princess Kate.

In the early days of their relationship, the couple would reportedly escape to the six bedroom property on the Sandringham estate. Their visits began in 2002, the year after they met and became friends while studying at the University of St Andrews.

Royal author Christopher Andersen wrote about one such visit in his book William and Kate: A Royal Love Story. He explained: “Kate was invited along with five other girls and nine boys to a shooting party at Sandringham. Will’s pals stayed put at Wood Farm, a six-bedroom ‘cottage’ on the estate grounds, while Papa was at the main house playing host to the Queen of Denmark.”

The couple are believed to have returned several times over the years. At one point, they even welcomed the New Year there in 2005.

However, Wood Farm’s history also contains more somber chapters.

The history of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home explained

One of the cottage’s earliest residents was Prince John, the youngest son of King George V and Queen Mary.

Prince John moved to the property in 1916 after suffering worsening epileptic seizures, which he had experienced since the age of four. Tragically, the young royal, often referred to as the “lost prince,” died in his sleep at Wood Farm in 1919 at the age of 13.

The couple began dating after meeting at uni (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After Prince John’s death, the property was rented out for a period of time. Later, it was converted into a private guest cottage for visitors to the estate.

In 1992, Sarah Ferguson also stayed there following her separation from Andrew. She chose to spend time at the property so she could remain close to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during the Christmas holidays.

Prince Philip’s fondness of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home

Prince Philip also developed a special connection with Wood Farm.

After retiring from public duties in 2017, he selected the farmhouse as his main residence. The late Duke of Edinburgh lived there quietly until the Covid pandemic in 2020, when he later moved to Windsor Castle.

Philip once called Wood Farm his home (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Andrew moved to the Sandringham Estate earlier this year. The estate is privately owned by King Charles, who is reportedly covering the costs associated with his brother’s new living arrangements.

Although Wood Farm is only temporary, Andrew is expected to move permanently to Marsh Farm once renovations are completed.

The latest on Andrew’s housing situation

Work at Marsh Farm could reportedly be finished by Easter. Once complete, Andrew is expected to relocate to the red brick cottage full time.

The property is said to include a kitchen, two reception rooms, five bedrooms, outbuildings and stables. Builders have recently been seen installing six foot security fencing, CCTV systems, and upgrades to the electrical and sewage infrastructure.

According to reports, Andrew found the move away from Royal Lodge deeply humiliating. One insider claimed he had hoped to remain there longer but felt pressure to leave following renewed attention surrounding the Epstein files.

The source said: “Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness. He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories.

“Theoretically he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well with the Royal Household.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor giving up lease

Meanwhile, Andrew may also be preparing to part with another property.

Reports suggest he has asked to terminate his lease early on East Lodge in Berkshire. The Grade II listed thatched cottage sits near Ascot, not far from Royal Lodge.

Andrew first took on the tenancy in 1998. At the time he paid £3,500 per year to the Crown Estate. In recent years, the rent had reportedly risen to around £13,000 annually.

He lived at the property until 2004 before moving into Royal Lodge.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest

The request to end the lease reportedly followed a Freedom of Information request submitted earlier this year regarding the property.

A spokesperson for the Crown Estate said: “Since then we have received a request for us to consider an early termination of the lease.”

The agreement had originally been scheduled to run until July 2027.

Royal Insider has contacted Andrew’s representative for comment.