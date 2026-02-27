Sarah Ferguson’s jaw-dropping ‘demand’ from Jeffrey Epstein ‘exposed’ involving Beatrice and Eugenie days after his jail release

Freshly released files linked to Jeffrey Epstein have put the spotlight back on Sarah Ferguson — with bombshell emails now suggesting the Duchess of York made a significant request ahead of visiting the disgraced financier in 2009.

In recent weeks, Ferguson and her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, have faced renewed scrutiny over their historical connections to Epstein.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released more than three million documents relating to Epstein and his crimes. Among them were emails allegedly exchanged between Ferguson and Epstein.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Now, further reported messages claim Ferguson asked for her flights — and those of her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice – to be upgraded before travelling to see him following his release from jail

New emails have suggested Sarah visited Epstein (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson’s ‘demand’ for Epstein

According to MailOnline, the latest emails allegedly show correspondence between Epstein and his staff regarding a visit from Ferguson in 2009.

On July 22, 2009, Jeffrey Epstein was released to house arrest at his Palm Beach mansion in Florida after serving 13 months for soliciting a child for prostitution. That same day, it is claimed Ferguson’s staff contacted Epstein’s house manager, Lesley Groff, suggesting he cover the cost of her trip to Florida.

In one alleged email, titled The Duchess of York, Lesley reportedly told Epstein: “Amanda from the Duchess’ office just called. She said that you graciously offered to pay for the Duchess to come and visit you.”

Lesley then wrote that Amanda (believed to be Ferguson’s then assistant Amanda Lewis) wanted to “speak to (redacted) about flights”.

Her daughters were aged 19 and 21 at the time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eugenie and Beatrice ‘joined Sarah on Epstein visit’

The following morning, Lesley allegedly informed Epstein that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, aged 19 and 21 at the time, were expected to accompany their mother.

“Amanda said the princesses would like to accompany the Duchess and she is wondering if you might be willing to pay for them as well…” the message reportedly read.

Epstein is said to have responded with a brief “ok”. Lesley then began organising what was described as a three-day trip with “crazy high price tags”.

Epstein – who died in 2019 by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges – reportedly instructed staff to book Ferguson in business class, with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice travelling economy or premium economy.

Claims of upgrade request

Further reported emails suggest staff attempted to meet Ferguson’s preferences.. These include first-class tickets for herself and business class for her daughters, costing over $30,000.

“There are no other tickets accept for First Class on the flight home she is requesting,” one staff member allegedly wrote.

However, hours before the return flight from New York to London, a further message was reportedly sent stating that Ferguson was requesting an upgrade.

“The Duchess has asked that she be in First and the girls in Club on the flight back from NYC to LHR. Apparently Jeffrey said that this would be ok please can you let me know if you can change this,” the email read.

Epstein is said to have replied minutes later: “I said nothing,, do not respond.” Lesley reportedly noted attempts to call Ferguson and agreed not to reply.

It has also been alleged that Ferguson and her daughters stayed with American businessman Philip Levine at his Miami mansion before travelling by his car and driver to visit Epstein on July 27.

Royal Insider has contacted Sarah Ferguson and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Sarah Ferguson’s alleged inclusion in the Epstein files has yet to be formally confirmed. Her representatives had not commented at the time of writing. Being named or pictured in the files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing.

Ferguson has previously described her association with Epstein as a “gigantic error of judgement”. Speaking to the Evening Standard, she said: “I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me.”

Read more: King Charles warned over royal family’s future as Andrew and Epstein scandal rumbles on



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know