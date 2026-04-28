Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to ‘visit UK for showdown’ amid royal rift

One royal expert has shared their take on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could finally come face-to-face with the royal family again during a potential UK visit.

With rumours swirling about a summer visit, the big question remains whether the Sussexes might use the opportunity to reconnect with Harry’s relatives.

There’s been growing speculation over whether the Sussexes will visit the UK in the coming months and, if they do, whether a reunion could be on the cards.

It has now been six years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal duties, and despite the passing of time, tensions between the couple and the rest of the royal family still appear unresolved.

Their strained relationship follows a series of headline-making interviews, along with Harry’s memoir Spare, which included several serious claims about royal life behind closed doors.

Will Meghan and Harry visit the UK this summer? (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Will Harry and Meghan return to Britain this year?

For now, it’s unclear whether the couple will make the trip. Meghan was last in the UK in September 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry, meanwhile, has travelled back on a handful of occasions since then.

Reports last month suggested that Prince Harry is keen to visit the UK this summer, with hopes of spending time with his father, King Charles.

The pair were last reunited in September, when Harry met his father for the first time in 18 months. The meeting took place privately over tea at Clarence House in London.

Security concerns, however, continue to complicate any potential return for the Sussex family.

After stepping down from royal roles, Harry’s automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK was downgraded by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), moving instead to a case-by-case arrangement.

Last year, Harry lost his appeal against that decision. Speaking to the BBC afterwards, he said: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK.”

Despite this, there are claims Harry remains hopeful about a possible reunion. A friend reportedly told The Times in March: “If he was invited by the king, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the king was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that.”

Representatives for the Sussexes were contacted for comment on these claims.

Harry reportedly wants the king to invite him and his family over to the UK this summer (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Could a Sandringham stay help heal the rift?

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer has weighed in on what could happen if such a visit goes ahead. Speaking to the Mirror, he suggested time spent together could prove significant.

“Spending a few days together at Sandringham or another royal residence could enable some sort of showdown that clears the air,” he said.

He continued: “Many in the outside world think they all need to move on and that even though it’ll never be the same again, they could have some sort of a more normal relationship. The king finds it incredibly painful that he can’t see his grandchildren, but is very cautious about re-engaging.”

Read more: The moment King Charles bent the rules for his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry despite complaints

However, he also warned there could be downsides to such a high-profile reunion.

“One of the big risks if they come over to Sandringham and stay with the king and Queen Camilla is that it’s a very high-profile trip, and if Meghan’s selling replicas of her clothing and Harry’s making money doing speeches, then the king is looking like he’s helping them to make money. That is a big risk for the monarchy,” he added.

As speculation continues to build, any potential visit could prove to be a defining moment for the royal family, offering either a step towards reconciliation or further complications for an already delicate situation.

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