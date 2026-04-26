The moment King Charles bent the rules for his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry despite complaints

Although Prince Harry and King Charles III are said to have a strained relationship today, there was once a time when the King bent one of Sandringham’s strictest rules for his youngest son.

King Charles allowed Prince Harry to break a major rule

Back in 2007, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, made an unexpected decision during Harry’s military training. The royal family’s Sandringham estate is traditionally known for its peace and privacy, with strict rules in place, including limits on aircraft activity over the area.

However, according to Harry’s memoir Spare, those rules were temporarily relaxed. At the time, Harry was training as a Forward Air Controller, a role that required him to coordinate air strikes and communicate with fighter jets. As a result, he needed a remote location where he could practise safely and without drawing attention.

Sandringham proved ideal. It offered both privacy and space, allowing Harry to focus on mastering complex combat controls. Meanwhile, Charles was said to be enjoying a quieter period in his personal life following his 2005 marriage to Queen Camilla, which meant Harry had relative freedom on the estate.

Training disrupted the peace

During this time, RAF Typhoon jets were reportedly flying low over the estate as part of Harry’s exercises. The noise, however, did not go unnoticed. Local residents were said to be far from impressed by the disruption.

Prince Harry told all in his memoir, Spare (Credit: STRINGER/EPA/Shutterstock)

Harry recalled the moment his father visited while a jet was making low passes. He wrote: “He found me in the marshes, on a quad bike, talking to a Typhoon some miles off. While I waited for the Typhoon to appear in the sky overhead we had a quick chat. He said he could see how good I was getting at this new job. Above all, he could see how hard I was working at it, and that delighted him.”

Harry was once much closer with his family (Credit: Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Despite complaints from nearby villagers, Charles appeared supportive of his son’s efforts. Harry noted that residents in Wolferton were unhappy, as “a ten-thousand-kilo jet roaring just over their tiled roofs didn’t exactly cause jubilation.” Reports suggested RAF Marham received numerous complaints, especially since Sandringham is typically considered a no-fly zone.

Charles’s surprising response

Even so, Charles was said to be unfazed by the backlash. According to Harry, when he mentioned the complaints, his father simply responded: “Yes, yes, darling boy, back to work.”

Their bond then is a stark contrast to the relationship they share today.

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