Queen Camilla and King Charles’ love story has never followed the usual royal rulebook, but they’ve recently marked more than two decades of marriage.

From their first romance back in the 1970s, through years of controversy during Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana, and finally stepping forward together, Camilla’s path to becoming queen has played out under intense public scrutiny.

Now aged 78, those close to her insist it was never about titles or status. Instead, her focus has always been on her relationship with Charles. This month, the couple mark 21 years of marriage, and their bond appears as solid as ever.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla married in 2005 (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla accepted ‘duties’ and ‘responsibilities’ for King Charles marriage

“It wasn’t the role or title – whether as Duchess [of Cornwall] or queen – that appealed to her. It was being with the man she loved,” an aide close to Camilla once explained to Newsweek.

While many people her age are slowing down, Camilla has instead thrown herself into the demands of royal life.

“That meant accepting the duties that would come with him, even at a time of life when most of her contemporaries were deadheading roses in the garden or having lovely cruises in the Med,” the aide continued.

“She was very willing to undertake the role and responsibilities. But it was never part of the goal of what she wanted from life. And of course, it’s come with a lot of hard toil and quite a lot of sacrifice as well because everything she does is now in the public eye.”

Taking on those responsibilities has been one of the biggest sacrifices Camilla has made for her marriage. Rather than stepping back, she has carved out a visible role, particularly in supporting causes linked to domestic violence and survivors of sexual abuse.

Buckingham Palace was previously contacted for comment on these claims.

Camilla has embraced her role in the public eye (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Cover Images)

Queen Camilla and King Charles’ relationship now

As they celebrate more than two decades of marriage this week, all signs suggest Charles and Camilla remain closely aligned.

The couple married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005, followed by a blessing at St. George’s Chapel.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has previously described Charles and Camilla as “the most compatible royal couple”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “They have had this deep love since they were both very young. We’re talking about a 50-year-plus romance. They’ve been in love a long time. It’s been an intense relationship where they’ve had to overcome a lot.

It’s come with a lot of hard toil and quite a lot of sacrifice.

“Even looking at pictures of them when they were younger, whenever Camilla was photographed, it’s so clear they had this deep intensity for one another and it has continued to grow.”

He added: “They have the same passion for each other still to this day. During public events, Charles is often looking around and fidgeting when Camilla isn’t by his side, which shows how dependent he is on her.

“But when they are together, we see this genuine laughter shared between them with engaged eye contact. This shows how they are on the same page emotionally.”

Read more: King Charles to mark late Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday in ‘poignant address to nation’

So, after decades of headlines and hurdles, what do you make of Queen Camilla today? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.