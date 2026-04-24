‘Gesture’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have made for Prince Louis’ birthday

Prince Louis marked his eighth birthday on April 23, and there’s already chatter about how the young royal may have celebrated behind the scenes, including a possible thoughtful gesture from across the Atlantic from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A brand new photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest son was released on Thursday to celebrate the occasion. It offered fans a fresh glimpse of the cheeky royal as he turns another year older.

While details of his birthday plans have been kept under wraps, it’s widely expected Louis was treated to a selection of gifts. And according to one former royal insider, a present from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could well have been among them.

Prince Louis celebrated his eighth birthday on Thursday (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tipped to send birthday surprise to Louis

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has weighed in on how the day may have unfolded, suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could still be making an effort when it comes to family milestones.

Grant, who served King Charles between 2004 and 2011, shared his thoughts with Reach, as reported by the Mirror.

He said: “I also think Harry and Meghan will send presents as well, or possibly vouchers. Hopefully it’s not something from Meghan’s new range, can you imagine?

“But in all seriousness, Harry was so close to his nieces and nephews.

“Despite everything that’s happened, the issues have never been with the children so I think the Sussexes will reach out on the day.”

Meghan and Harry may have sent Louis a birthday gift (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

New birthday photo of Louis delights royal fans

To mark the special day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a charming new image of Louis, capturing his playful personality as ever.

In the snap, Louis stands with his arms crossed, smiling confidently at the camera while dressed in a blue knit half-zip jumper.

You can see it here.

I also think Harry and Meghan will send presents as well.

The image was taken by photographer Matt Porteous. It is believed to have been shot during a recent family trip to Cornwall. Fans were also treated to a short video montage shortly after. It showed Louis enjoying time outdoors during the getaway.

The clips featured him swimming in a wetsuit, digging in the sand and playing cricket, giving a glimpse into the family’s relaxed break.

Alongside the post, the message read: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!”

Fans think Louis looks like his older brother George (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Fans spot striking resemblance to Prince George

Royal watchers were quick to react to the new photo. Many pointed out just how much Louis is beginning to resemble his older brother, Prince George.

Louis, who is the youngest of three, shares the spotlight with siblings George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

Read more: ‘Instruction’ Queen Camilla gave Princess Kate over George and Charlotte ‘spat’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

One fan commented: “For a moment I thought it was George!!”

Another added: “He looks like Prince George. Happy 8th Birthday!”

A third wrote: “Looking like his big brother!! Happy Birthday Prince Louis! You are a joy!”

As birthday wishes continue to pour in, it’s clear Prince Louis remains a firm favourite with royal fans, with plenty still curious about how the young royal marked his big day and who may have been thinking of him from afar.

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