Donald Trump’s claims about King Charles in state dinner speech sparks palace statement

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows after claiming that King Charles privately shares his hardline view that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, placing the monarch at the centre of a delicate political moment during the royal visit to the US.

The comment came as the US President hosted the king and Queen Camilla at a formal state dinner in Washington DC, part of the second day of their visit. While the evening was rich in ceremony and symbolism, Trump’s remarks quickly became a talking point.

The king himself made no direct mention of Iran, either earlier in his address to Congress or during his own speech at the dinner, instead referring more broadly to the ongoing “conflict in the Middle East”.

As head of state, he is expected to remain politically neutral, with any personal views kept firmly out of public view.

Trump gave a speech at the state dinner (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump makes claim about King Charles during speech

Even so, Trump used his speech to suggest the two were aligned on the issue.

“We’re doing a little Middle East work right now… and we’re doing very well,” he told guests. “We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever. Charles agrees with me even more than I do.

“We’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon. They know that.”

The remarks were met with applause in the room. They also come after Trump has publicly criticised the UK’s approach to the crisis, including pointed comments aimed at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace later moved to clarify the king’s position.

A spokesman said: “The king is naturally mindful of his Government’s long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation.”

The king and president gave speeches at the state dinner (Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com)

King strikes a more diplomatic tone

In contrast, the king kept his remarks carefully balanced, focusing on the importance of renewing the UK-US relationship at what he described as a “critical time”. He reflected on how his mother’s 1957 visit to the US helped mend relations after the Suez Crisis, suggesting such tensions would be difficult to imagine today.

He described the transatlantic bond as an “indispensable alliance” that supports both prosperity and global security.

That relationship has faced fresh pressure of late, with Trump’s criticism of Britain’s position on the conflict and reports the US could reconsider its backing of British sovereignty over the Falklands. The president has also labelled Sir Keir “very disappointing” and “no Churchill”.

Charles agrees with me even more than I do.

Despite the serious backdrop, there were lighter moments during the evening. The king joked that the dinner marked “a considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party,” drawing laughter from guests.

He also presented Trump with the bell from the 1940s Royal Navy submarine HMS Trump, in a nod to shared history.

Queen Camilla and King Charles attended a state dinner on Tuesday with the Trumps (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Royal visit continues with focus on unity

Continuing his speech, Charles praised the American character as one defined by “courage, tenacity and the spirit of adventure,” while reinforcing the strength of the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

“We have stood together in the best of times and worst of times,” he said.

Read more: The moment King Charles bent the rules for his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry despite complaints

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