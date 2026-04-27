Queen Camilla’s ‘sad admission’ about ‘terrifying’ royal engagements

Queen Camilla has reportedly opened up about what life is really like on the royal circuit, with one candid remark revealing the hidden nerves behind those polished public engagements.

According to royal reporter and commentator Rebecca English, the 78-year-old made a surprisingly honest confession about stepping out in front of crowds, admitting the experience can feel “terrifying” despite years in the spotlight.

English has travelled extensively covering the royal family, joining them on engagements across the globe. And it was during one particular trip that a memorable exchange with Camilla unfolded.

Early in her career, English had to cut a royal tour short to return home for a bathroom renovation, a decision that didn’t go unnoticed by the queen.

Queen Camilla reportedly made a sad confession about public engagements (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla’s sad confession about royal engagements

Speaking on the Daily Mail‘s Palace Confidential podcast, English recalled how Camilla reacted when she heard about her early departure.

English explained: “She said, ‘I hear you’re leaving my tour to go and take the tiles off your bathroom,’ and she went, ‘Why isn’t your husband doing that?’

“And I looked at her and without thinking said, ‘Well would you trust your husband to take the tiles off the bathroom?’ Because I do speak my mind, and we both started laughing.”

English continued: “I went, ‘Clearly your husband won’t be taking the tiles off the bathroom.'”

But it was what Camilla said next that clearly stayed with her.

English explained: “And she said, and I remember it so distinctly, she said, ‘Oh I’m really sad because I don’t think anyone realises how terrifying it is getting out of a car and there’s this huge sea of people, and cameras, and the flashes are going off, and it’s really helpful to me to see a few friendly faces I recognise that I can look at and focus on.’

Reflecting on the moment, English added: “I thought, ‘God, this hasn’t been easy for you.’ I know things didn’t start in ideal circumstances and people will have an opinion on that, but one of the things her friends have always said to me is that she never wanted this.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Camilla and Charles have been married for more than 20 years (Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages)

‘Sacrifice’ Queen Camilla made for King Charles

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed that stepping into royal life came with significant personal compromise for Camilla.

Camilla and Charles married in April 2005, but according to a royal aide, the role itself was never what drew her in. Instead, it was her relationship with Charles that mattered most, even if it meant embracing the expectations that came with it.

Oh I’m really sad because I don’t think anyone realises how terrifying it is getting out of a car and there’s this huge sea of people, and cameras, and the flashes are going off.

The aide reportedly told Newsweek: “It wasn’t the role or title – whether as Duchess [of Cornwall] or queen – that appealed to her. It was being with the man she loved.

“That meant accepting the duties that would come with him, even at a time of life when most of her contemporaries were deadheading roses in the garden or having lovely cruises in the Med.”

They added: “She was very willing to undertake the role and responsibilities. But it was never part of the goal of what she wanted from life. And of course, it’s come with a lot of hard toil and quite a lot of sacrifice as well because everything she does is now in the public eye.”

Read more: ‘Instruction’ Queen Camilla gave Princess Kate over George and Charlotte ‘spat’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Buckingham Palace was previously contacted for comment on these claims.

In the end, while Queen Camilla may now appear entirely at ease alongside the king, her reported remarks offer a rare glimpse behind the scenes, reminding royal watchers that even the most seasoned figures can feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of public life.

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