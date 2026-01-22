Queen Camilla at centre of ‘royal protocol break’ at cancer charity

Queen Camilla sparked plenty of chatter this week after a visit to Maggie’s cancer centre, with royal watchers quick to spot what some are calling a very telling moment around royal protocol.

In footage shared on the royal family’s official social media channels, the queen was seen being welcomed at the centre as she marked a major milestone for the charity.

The visit celebrated 30 years of Maggie’s providing expert cancer care. Camilla, who is president of the charity, spent time meeting people who have turned to Maggie’s for support, listening to their experiences and stories.

But it was the greetings that really caught the eye. In the video, several people are seen hugging and kissing Queen Camilla hello, prompting some royal fans to question whether a line had been crossed.

Queen Camilla visits Maggie’s cancer care charity

Reaction online was swift. One royal commented: “Sorry, but too much kisses, why? Queen Elizabeth didn’t greet people in public in that manner.”

Another wrote simply: “The hugging,” followed by a shocked face emoji.

A third added: “I wasn’t aware one could just reach out and hug the Queen and kiss kiss on the cheek.”

Now, former royal butler Grant Harrold has had his say on what viewers witnessed.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Grant explained: “Officially, this is a massive break of royal protocol. When meeting a royal, you should curtsy. If you’re friends or know each other well, the royal may come forward for a kiss or a hug, but it should be entirely led by the royal. But that didn’t really happen here.”

‘It’s becoming completely normal’

He went on: “But the fact that Camilla went along with it is very telling. It would have been very different if it was Queen Elizabeth. This shows how much more relaxed Queen Camilla is about things, and the king actually, especially when it comes to meeting and greetings.

“Things have changed over the decades. If anything it’s become very over familiar, and they seem completely fine with it.”

This shows how much more relaxed Queen Camilla is about things.

Grant also noted: “We would never have seen it with senior members of the family before, especially not the wife of the monarch. It’s becoming completely normal, which is really interesting and a sign of things to come.”

The royal family’s official website has clear guidance on meeting members of the monarchy, for those unsure where tradition stands today.

Royal family’s rules on greetings

It states: “There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting [the king] or a member of the royal family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.

“For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.”

