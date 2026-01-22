Queen Camilla shares emotional message about cancer after King Charles’ latest update

Queen Camilla has opened up about the emotional reality of cancer, as she continues to stand firmly by King Charles during his own ongoing battle with the disease.

The queen made the deeply moving remarks this week while visiting cancer charity Maggie’s in Cheltenham, marking 30 years of the organisation. While meeting those affected, Camilla delivered a heartfelt message about the importance of spaces where people facing cancer can truly be themselves.

And in a moment that clearly struck a chord, Camilla stressed how vital it is for those living with cancer to have somewhere they “needn’t pretend to be fine”.

Camilla has been supporting her husband (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla makes emotional cancer speech

On Wednesday (January 21), Camilla attended the anniversary event at Maggie’s, where she serves as president. During the visit, she paid tribute to the charity’s founder, Maggie Keswick Jencks, and her vision for cancer care.

Camilla said: “Maggie was convinced that people living with cancer crave a beautiful, comforting environment as they face the unknown.

“A place where they needn’t pretend to be fine, where laughter can come as naturally as tears. Because sometimes that’s what’s wanted.”

She also reflected on her personal memories of Maggie, recalling their first meeting decades ago.

“I first met Maggie many years ago, in the Swinging Sixties, when I ventured into her beautiful and cool boutique, AnnaCat,” Camilla said.

“I remember her then as being warm, funny and generous. And it was with those characteristics that she confronted her cancer diagnosis in 1988, at the age of 47.”

The king issued an update on his cancer treatment last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Camilla says cancer support is ‘life-changing’

Continuing her visit, Camilla described Maggie’s centres as “bright and peaceful” places filled with “inspiring people”.

She then spoke to the mother of a cancer patient, Nikki. She said: “In a hospital environment, you just don’t get that support when you’re sat in cold waiting rooms. Or you’re sat by a bed. Once the treatment is over, you are just left on your own.”

Camilla responded: “There are hundreds of questions to ask which nobody has time to answer. But you come here and there are people ready to answer.”

After hearing further stories from those helped by the centre, the queen praised the charity’s impact, simply adding: “It’s life-changing.”

Latest update on King Charles’ cancer battle

Camilla’s visit comes just weeks after King Charles shared an update on his own cancer treatment. The monarch appeared in a special televised Stand Up To Cancer broadcast in December.

“Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” Charles said.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years. Testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.”

The king has not publicly disclosed the specific type of cancer he is being treated for.

