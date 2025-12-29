‘Reason’ Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling ‘missed’ Christmas Day with royals

Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, attended a church service in Sandringham on Sunday after missing Christmas Day with the royal family.

Last week, the couple didn’t celebrate December 25 with the royals in Sandringham, according to reports.

But on Sunday, they stepped out with members of the royal family for a service.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling joined King Charles and other senior royals for a church service in Sandringham over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling join royal family at Sandringham

Peter and Harriet announced their engagement in August. They reportedly spent Christmas Day with Harriet’s family but made the journey to Norfolk to take part in the remaining festivities with his relatives.

It was a particularly special occasion, as it marked Harriet’s debut at the royal family’s private Christmas retreat.

“They both enjoyed Christmas Day with Harriet’s family and today went to Sandringham for the day to enjoy the rest of the festivities with the royal family and doing the more formal part of things there,” a source close to the couple told HELLO!.

“Harriet effortlessly fits in and is at home in that whole environment. They are both enjoying spending time with his family.”

The pair were all smiles as they arrived at the church.

Harriet, an NHS nurse and mother of one, turned heads in a chic houndstooth coat and matching skirt, cinched at the waist with a tie belt. She completed the look with knee-high suede boots, a burgundy clutch, and a headband.

Peter walked proudly beside her in a classic dark suit.

Royal protocol once dictated that unmarried partners could not attend Sandringham for Christmas. However, this tradition has relaxed in recent years.

This marks Harriet’s second high-profile debut of the year. Back in June, she made her first appearance in the Royal Ascot carriage procession. Harriet and Peter rode alongside author Anthony Horowitz and his wife, film producer Jill Green.

The royal family attended a church service on Christmas Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family attend Sunday church service

Meanwhile, King Charles looked in good spirits as he arrived for the Sunday service wearing a smart overcoat and tan suede shoes.

By his side was his sister, Princess Anne, in a rich chocolate-toned ensemble with fringed boots and a small fur hat. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, accompanied her.

Also in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Sophie chose an oatmeal wool coat, paired with camel-toned boots and a fedora hat.

However, Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, did not attend the Sunday service.

They did attend the Christmas Day walkabout last week, though.

