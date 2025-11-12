Peter Phillips and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling announced their engagement over the summer, much to the delight of royal fans, but a wedding date is yet to be announced.

Now, someone with close links to the royals has speculated on what Princess Anne’s son and his bride-to-be may do for their big day.

Harriet and Peter are engaged (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling announce their engagement

Over the summer, Peter, 47, and mum-of-one Harriet, 45, announced that they were engaged after over a year of dating.

It will be Peter’s second marriage. The royal previously tied the knot with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, back in 2008, with a ceremony held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

They welcomed two daughters during their marriage, Savannah Anne Kathleen, 14, and Isla Elizabeth, 13.

However, the couple announced their separation in early 2020.

A statement issued in July of this year announced Peter and Harriet’s engagement.

“Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement,” it read.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.”

Harriet and Peter may opt for a low-key wedding (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Inside Peter Phillips’ wedding

Speaking to Smooth Spins, Smooth Radio’s gaming brand, former royal gardener Jack Stooks has revealed what we could expect from Peter and Harriet’s wedding.

When asked how he’d describe Peter, Jack said: “He’s actually just a genuinely really nice, down-to-earth chap, just like Zara [his sister]. I quite often see them both out and about because they’re fairly local to where I live.

“For instance, you might see them shopping normally in the supermarket or jumping on the same train to London. They’re very down-to-earth, normal people who just carry on their day like all of us do.

“It’s nice to see him around – he’s just a great, normal guy. You can say hi to him and he’ll say hi back, chat a little. He’s warm and welcoming, just like the whole of Princess Anne’s family. It’s nice how they’ve all been brought up that way.”

Peter and Harriet will “probably” just invite a few family and friends to their wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter will likely have an ‘intimate’ wedding ceremony

When asked what he thinks Peter will do for his upcoming birthday this week (he turns 48 on November 15), Jack speculated the celebration will be a “low-key” affair.

It sounds like the wedding will be too, according to the former royal gardener.

He’ll probably have a very private ceremony.

He said: “I do think this wedding will be very low-key. If there’s anything to go by, like the king’s wedding when he got remarried, it wasn’t as big as a royal wedding normally would be. It was a lot more low-key.

“Obviously, Peter’s not going to be king, so he’ll probably have a very private ceremony. Maybe it’ll be at his future wife’s home, or maybe at Gatcombe, just somewhere private and out of the way. It’ll probably just be a few family and friends invited. They’ll get it done and dusted.”

Will they invite some of the royals? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Will royals attend the ceremony?

Jack also discussed whether he thought Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Princess Kate might make an appearance.

“They might get asked, they might not. It depends how low-key they want the wedding to be. If they start inviting all the royals, it’ll become a bit more high-profile. They might just keep it to Princess Anne and her family, and the mother of the bride-to-be,” he said.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Peter does for his big day, whenever it may be!

Read more: Prince William steps out with King Charles for special Windsor Castle reception to mark Remembrance Day

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.