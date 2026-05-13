Coronation Street ITVX drama confirms ‘no nonsense’ DS Swain sees through Megan’s lies after ‘ultimate Will betrayal’

In today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 13), Megan Walsh’s hopes of a fresh start in Paris were suddenly thrown into chaos as DS Connor-Swain brought her back in for questioning once again.

What should have been an exciting escape to the city of love then quickly turned into a very different story, with Megan instead stuck inside the police station as the investigation began to close in.

DS Connor-Swain questioned Megan again (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh taken in as police probe deepens in Coronation Street

Megan had been busy preparing for her Paris trip, planning to use the £2k given to her by Will, when her plans were then abruptly halted as she was taken in for questioning by police.

DS Connor-Swain once again questioned Megan about whether she had ever had a sexual relationship with Will. She firmly denied it. She also made clear she was frustrated at the delay, insisting she had already explained herself and that she had always acted professionally with her pupils.

Matters then escalated when Lisa revealed that Will Driscoll had gone to the police himself. In his statement, he claimed he had been in a relationship with Megan. And, that they had also slept together.

He also told officers about the £2k he had taken from the Rovers’ safe and given to Megan, along with details of their planned trip to Paris together.

Megan was left devastated by the accusations, breaking down in the interview room. She insisted she had no knowledge of any money. She had only booked a solo trip to get away from everything.

Megan was charged (Credit: ITV)

Will’s discovery and Megan charged

Back at home, Will confided in Ben, admitting he felt terrible for reporting Megan. He genuinely believed he loved her and thought they had a future together in Paris.

However, Ben then revealed what police had uncovered, that Megan had only booked one plane ticket for herself and not for Will. The revelation left Will stunned, struggling to accept that Megan may never have intended for them to go away together. He viewed it as the ultimate betrayal.

Meanwhile, back at the station, no nonsense DS Connor-Swain confirmed that Megan would be formally charged over the grooming allegations.

With the net tightening around her, does Megan have any way of talking herself out of the situation she finds herself in?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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