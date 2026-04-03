Peter Phillips is gearing up to say “I do” this summer, but it’s not just the wedding day itself that has royal watchers talking as fresh speculation suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the guest list, potentially setting the stage for a headline-making family reunion.

This week, Peter and his fiancée Harriet Sperling confirmed they will tie the knot on June 6, after revealing their engagement last August. The couple will marry in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester.

Now, former royal butler Grant Harrold has weighed in on what could unfold behind the scenes. He believes Peter may well extend an invitation to his cousin Harry and Meghan, although whether they would attend is far from certain.

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The possibility has already sparked discussion about how such a reunion might play out within the wider royal family.

Harriet and Peter will marry in June (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Phillips tipped to invite Harry and Meghan to wedding

Grant Harrold, who worked with the royal household between 2004 and 2011, shared his thoughts while speaking on behalf of CasinoHawks.

“I think it’s very likely that Peter will invite Harry and Meghan to the wedding. Weddings are a chance to bring the family together,” he said.

Reflecting on their upbringing, he added: “All the cousins were very close growing up, of course they were all sharing this very unique experience of growing up in royalty. They spent a lot of time together. They’re not as close now of course, but they still share that family bond.

“But if Harry and Meghan accept the invitation is another story altogether.”

Could Meghan and Harry attend Peter’s wedding (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

William and Kate ‘unlikely to welcome reunion’

However, not everyone in the royal fold is expected to be thrilled at the prospect. According to Grant, the Prince and Princess of Wales may feel uneasy about any reunion involving Harry and Meghan.

William and Harry’s relationship has been strained for years. Since Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, tensions have reportedly deepened, particularly following his interviews and memoir Spare, which detailed their rift and included serious claims about their relationship.

Weddings are a chance to bring the family together.

In Spare, Harry alleged that William physically attacked him during a disagreement about Meghan in 2019. It’s widely believed the brothers have not been in regular contact since.

Grant suggested that if Harry and Meghan do attend, there could be noticeable “tension” on the day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may not be happy about a reunion with the Sussexes, a former butler has suggested (Credit: Cover Images)

‘A rare chance for a positive family moment’

Despite the potential awkwardness, Grant believes the wedding could still offer a meaningful opportunity for the family.

“This event will definitely bring the family closer. If Harry and Meghan do attend the wedding, there will of course be tension. I wouldn’t say Prince William and Kate will be happy about a reunion, but it is just a chance for the whole family to get together for a positive event,” he explained.

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“It could be a good opportunity for this first reunion, when there is so much happy celebration around them and they’re not the focus of goings on. Regardless, I am sure the king will be happy to see his son.

“We know there is work going on behind the scenes to repair that relationship.”

As the countdown to June begins, all eyes will be on whether the Sussexes make the trip and whether this long-awaited family moment finally unfolds.

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